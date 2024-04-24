BLACK HORSE OFF ROAD INTRODUCES EXCLUSIVE UTILITY RACK
Designed with two configurations for three truck bed sizes, this new product is versatile, strong, and reliable
When designing our patented, state-of-the-art automotive aftermarket and truck accessories, we balance innovation, appearance and durability with endurance, value and customer satisfaction”FREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a company dedicated to continually launching new products to maximize their loyal customers’ off-road experiences, Black Horse Off Road is proud to unveil their new Work Horse® Series Utility Rack.
— Fadi Ajam
Available in two configurations for three truck bed sizes, the Work Horse® Utility Rack is designed to fit most pickup trucks. Fabricated in lightweight extruded heavy duty 6063 aluminum, and available in a black powder coat or silver finish, it features full-bed length adjustment with standard T-slot rails and a 28” high rack to clear rooflines. Integrated T-Slot channels on crossbars and uprights accept numerous cargo management accessories.
The utility rack’s high-load capacity provides numerous applications for commercial, recreational, and public safety use. It is as suitable for bikes, kayaks, surfboards, skis, and rooftop tents, as it is for ladders, lumber and other DIY or construction purposes.
The ladder rack can be installed, adjusted or removed in minutes. The new product comes with detailed instructions and mounting hardware, and a video tutorial is also available. It also carries a Limited Lifetime Warranty on the core product, its components, and its functionality for the original purchaser, and a separate 3-Year Limited Warranty covering the finish against defects like peeling, fading, or discoloration.
“When designing our patented, state-of-the-art automotive aftermarket and truck accessories, we balance innovation, appearance and durability with endurance, value and customer satisfaction,” said Fadi Ajam, president of Black Horse Off Road. “Our R&D team takes pride in narrowing the gap between functionality, appearance and resilience with all of our award-winning, performance-based products.”
For more information, visit www.blackhorseoffroad.com.
About Black Horse Off Road
Founded by Fadi Ajam, Black Horse Off Road has provided reliable service and innovative products to the automotive aftermarket industry since 2004. Over the past 20 years, the company has grown from a small local automotive accessories’ wholesaler to a globally respected brand, with facilities in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York that allow it to effectively meet consumers’ increasing product demand and facilitate on-time delivery.
With a logo that reflects strength, endurance, and vigor, Black Horse Off Road’s extensive product line includes grille, taill light and rear bumper guards; bull and safari bars; side steps; running boards; LED lights and bars; OEM replacement and off-road fog lights; and rear bumper protectors. Their high-quality, competitively priced items can be purchased at a variety of automotive and online retailers across the country.
Fadi Ajam
BBT International Inc
+1 718-777-0092
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Work Horse® Utility Rack