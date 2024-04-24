iManage to Present at ILTA EVOLVE Conference

Company to share insights around key areas of interest for today’s legal organizations, including

generative AI and cybersecurity



CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM, today announced its participation in the ILTA EVOLVE conference, taking place April 29-May 1 at the Sheraton and Le Meridien Charlotte Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina. A high-profile conference that dives deep into the legal tech community’s latest challenges and explores emergent issues, 2024 ILTA EVOLVE focuses on two areas: Generative Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity.

iManage is a sponsor of the event and heavily involved in the programming at ILTA EVOLVE, with iManage executives and thought leaders sharing their insights on gen AI and cybersecurity in their roles as both presenters and moderators for several key sessions and roundtables:

Mon April 29 th

Running a Successful Third-Party Risk Management Program

Moderated by Manuel Sanchez, iManage Information Security and Compliance Specialist

Mon, April 29th at 4:00 pm

This session will provide details on what a successful Third-Party Risk Management Program looks like in a law firm today.



Tues April 30 th

AI Unveiled: Insights into How AI is Transforming Legal

Moderated by Manuel Sanchez, iManage Information Security and Compliance Specialist

Tues, April 30th at 1:15 pm

This session explores pivotal use cases for AI in legal, diving into the impact on practice management, contract generation, negotiation, proofreading, CRM, knowledge management, legal research, and case management.



Just How Much Security Is Enough?

Moderated by Dean Leung, iManage Executive Vice President of Digital Enablement and Communities

Tues, April 30th at 1:15 pm

In this session, the expert panel will help legal IT and leadership teams wade through the competing pressures to better understand how much security is “enough”.



The Evolution of Phishing Attacks: How AI is Influencing Phishing and BEC

Presented by Dean Leung, iManage Executive Vice President of Digital Enablement and Communities

Tues, Apr 30 th at 4:00 pm

at 4:00 pm This session explores the evolution of phishing, emphasizing AI's role in cyberattacks. It covers AI's impact on cybersecurity, advanced AI-driven phishing techniques, and practical strategies for defense.



Wed May 1 st

AI in Cybersecurity – How It is Affecting Defense and Offense

Presented by Aaron Rangel, iManage Director Product Management

Wed, May 1st at 10:15 am

This session examines AI's impact on cybersecurity, highlighting its role in both defense and offense, touching on AI-enhanced security systems, AI-driven cyberattacks, and the balance between innovation and vulnerability.



The Security, Risk, and Data Governance Issues of Generative AI

Presented by Kartik Palani, iManage Applied AI Scientist

Wed, May 1st at 11:30 am

As various AI solutions and products continue to be adopted, questions arise for the security practitioner regarding how to vet and secure these environments. This session explores those issues, including what clients and cybersecurity underwriters expect of firms in this area.



In addition to presenting or moderating sessions each day of the event, iManage will be at table #21.



