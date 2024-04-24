MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 4/24/2024
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 24, 2024
On 4/19/2024, TFC Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Midway Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A K9 scan of the vehicle was conducted which yielded a positive alert. A search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Fentanyl. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Andrew Thayer Peters, 33 of Woodbridge, VA, was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.
On 4/22/2024, TFC Black was in the area of Great Mills Road and South Essex Drive, Lexington Park, MD attempting to locate a suspect, identified as Deodis Lee Clyburn Jr, 29 of Great Mills, MD, who was involved in a disturbance in the area. While searching for Clyburn, it was confirmed that he had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. TFC Black located the suspect, and a foot pursuit ensued. Clyburn was apprehended and arrested with assistance from a Deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Suspected Cocaine and associated paraphernalia were located. Clyburn was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, Obstructing & Hindering, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order.
The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:
- On 4/19/2024, Mariah Kristen Kamperin, 31 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 4/19/2024, Walead NMN Othman, 56 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for Second Degree Assault
- On 4/19/2024, Monica Lisbeth Santos Zecena, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 4/22/2024, Deodis Lee Clyburn, 29 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Black for Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license
- On 4/22/2024, Keyon Micah Jasey, 22 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 4/23/2024, Dayvon Markell Scriber, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black for FTA: Driving without a required license
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.
Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov