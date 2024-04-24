MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 4/24/2024

April 24, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack "T" Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 24, 2024

On 4/19/2024, TFC Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Midway Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A K9 scan of the vehicle was conducted which yielded a positive alert. A search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Fentanyl. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Andrew Thayer Peters, 33 of Woodbridge, VA, was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.

On 4/22/2024, TFC Black was in the area of Great Mills Road and South Essex Drive, Lexington Park, MD attempting to locate a suspect, identified as Deodis Lee Clyburn Jr, 29 of Great Mills, MD, who was involved in a disturbance in the area. While searching for Clyburn, it was confirmed that he had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. TFC Black located the suspect, and a foot pursuit ensued. Clyburn was apprehended and arrested with assistance from a Deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Suspected Cocaine and associated paraphernalia were located. Clyburn was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, Obstructing & Hindering, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 4/19/2024, Mariah Kristen Kamperin, 31 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 4/19/2024, Walead NMN Othman, 56 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for Second Degree Assault

On 4/19/2024, Monica Lisbeth Santos Zecena, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/22/2024, Deodis Lee Clyburn, 29 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Black for Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license

On 4/22/2024, Keyon Micah Jasey, 22 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/23/2024, Dayvon Markell Scriber, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black for FTA: Driving without a required license

