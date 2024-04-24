Submit Release
Fireside Chat with Dr. L.D. Britt

Dr. L.D. Britt, a member of the National Academy of Medicine, is a native of Suffolk, Virginia. Graduating valedictorian of Booker T. Washington High School, he received a B.A. degree (with Distinction) from the University of Virginia and was elected to the coveted Raven Society. Dr. Britt, a graduate of Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Public Health, has had extensive surgical and critical care training. He has conferred honorary doctorates by three universities (Norfolk State University, Tuskegee University, and Howard University).

Host and Welcome Remarks

The host for the Fireside Chat is Mohsen M. Shabahang, MD, PhD, FACS, MAMSE, Vice President/Chief Medical Officer of the Wellspan Surgery Service Line, York, PA. Dr. Shabahang joined Wellspan in the summer of 2021. He serves as the Chair of the Subcommittee on Novel Teaching and Assessment Methods and Educational Resources for the ACS Academy of Master Surgeon Educators.

Ajit K. Sachdeva, MD, FACS, FRCSC, FSACME, MAMSE, Director of the ACS Division of Education and Co-Chair of the ACS Academy of Master Surgeon Educators Steering Committee, will give welcoming remarks.

