Article on Thyroid Surgery Complication Lawsuit Examines How to “Prevent, Preclude, and Prevail”

The latest article in the Three Ps Analysis—Prevent, Preclude, and Prevail series is now available. The article, Lessons Learned from a Medical Malpractice Lawsuit: Thyroid Surgery Complication, was written by Jacob Moalem, MD, FACS, and David L. Feldman, MD, MBA, CPE, FAAPL, FACS, and provides a narrative retelling of a total thyroidectomy, documentation of a complication, signs and symptoms of patient morbidity, follow-up imaging and treatment, and outcome of the case.

This ACS-exclusive practice management resource is based on diagnoses and procedures that are common sources of filing, settlement, or trial of personal injury claims related to surgical care and can be used to assist surgeons in reducing their risk related to malpractice litigation.

After the narrative portion, the article offers bullet points on the “Prevent Adverse Events,” “Preclude a Malpractice Case Despite an Adverse Event,” and “Prevail in Lawsuits When a Claim Is Made” steps relevant to the example.

Additional articles will be added in the future. Access and bookmark the series today.