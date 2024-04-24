DCMA launches Radars and Sensors as newest systems command

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. –

Defense Contract Management Agency established its newest contract management office, Radars and Sensors, during a standup ceremony at agency headquarters April 17.

The new CMO consolidates contractor oversight activities of six disestablished offices and is intended to more closely align the agency’s work to the requirements of the military services.

Navy Capt. Nicola Gathright, commander of DCMA Eastern Regional Command, expressed her excitement for the new effort and said the official ceremony was a long time coming.

“We started the planning in the first week of October 2023, and I have personally witnessed the collaboration and communication that went into it,” she said. “There was a good amount of communicating with the workforce and getting them comfortable with change.”

Gathright labelled the change as an opportunity and said a workforce that embraces change becomes stronger as fresh ideas and fresh perspectives are shared with employees from multiple offices now under a single organization.

“I’m excited about the future. I’m excited for the future of DCMA Radars and Sensors,” Gathright said.

Radars and Sensors is the first CMO established that is described as a systems command: an organization that provides a focal point for all contract management and surveillance activities of a class of systems for which DCMA maintains responsibility.

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gregory Masiello, DCMA director, expressed his excitement for the warfighter support the new office will provide.

“This is a broad portfolio in technology and all the things that go into,” he said. “I think this is an ideal (opportunity).”

Masiello said DCMA Radars and Sensors, which will be headquartered in Boston, is an example of the future of the agency and how it is adapting to fulfill warfighter needs while meeting the challenges of budget constraints.

“This is a good thing. We’re evolving here at DCMA,” Masiello said. “As we talk more in our portfolios, we’ll see the interconnectedness of the supply chains.”

Army Col. Jonathan Patrick, DCMA Radars and Sensors commander, thanked the teams and individuals who helped make the establishment of the new CMO possible.

“Together, we traversed through numerous milestones to get here to the establishment of DCMA Radars and Sensors today,” Patrick said. “It’s a privilege to lead this remarkable team.”

DCMA’s ongoing reorganization is part of an aggressive plan to build an organizational structure that matches the agency’s specialized skills with the unique needs of customers across product aligned and geographic offices.

The contract management agency’s current continental United States structure is primarily organized with three regional commands overseeing 45 subordinate contract management offices. When the reorganization is fully realized, these offices could be consolidated to as few as eight geographic offices and 10 product offices.