Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

April 24, 2024

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR65 million (c. US$70 million) share repurchase program for the period April 18, 2024 through April 24, 2024.

The repurchases were made under the EUR65 million share repurchase program announced on February 29, 2024 and effective from March 1, 2024. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period March 1, 2024 through April 24, 2024 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program Overall progress Share Repurchase Program: Total Repurchase Amount EUR 65,000,000 Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 11,357,288 Cumulative Quantity Repurchased 796,226 Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 14.26 Start Date March 1, 2024 Percentage of program completed as of April 24, 2024 17.47% Overview of details of last 5 trading days: Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount April 18, 2024 23,302 EUR 14.30 EUR 333,267 April 19, 2024 21,209 EUR 14.52 EUR 307,873 April 22, 2024 23,369 EUR 14.55 EUR 339,923 April 23, 2024 22,968 EUR 14.46 EUR 332,163 April 24, 2024 26,350 EUR 14.37 EUR 378,697 Total 117,198 EUR 14.44 EUR 1,691,923

1All shares purchased via Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and or Turquoise

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 29, 2024, details of which are available on its website.

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for alternative energy sources.

More than 7,400 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com .

