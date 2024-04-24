Marko Stout's "Glitz & Glamour" Exhibit Takes New York City by Storm
Marko Stout's Upcoming Exhibit "Glitz & Glamour" Set to Open May 9th in NYC
Marko Stout is the Undeniable Rockstar of the Modern Art World”NEW YORK, NY, NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The modern art world is buzzing with excitement as the highly anticipated "Glitz & Glamour" exhibit by renowned artist Marko Stout is set to preview on May 9th at the Anita Rogers Gallery in New York City. With rave reviews from Rolling Stone Magazine and Vogue, Stout's work has been described as "undeniably rockstar" and "stunning, bold, and unapologetically avant-garde." This exhibit is sure to be a must-see event for art enthusiasts and media outlets alike.
— Rolling Stone Magazine
Marko Stout has become a household name in the art world, with his edgy and provocative pieces captivating audiences around the globe. His unique style and ability to push boundaries have earned him a reputation as one of the most exciting and influential contemporary artists of our time. The "Glitz & Glamour" exhibit promises to be a visual feast, showcasing Stout's latest works that embody the essence of modern art.
The Anita Rogers Gallery, located at 494 Greenwich Street in New York City, will be transformed into a world of glitz and glamour for the duration of the exhibit. Visitors can expect to be immersed in a sensory experience as they view Stout's larger-than-life sculptures, vibrant paintings, and multimedia installations. The exhibit will also feature a special performance by a surprise guest, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the event.
Media outlets and editors are invited to attend the preview of the "Glitz & Glamour" exhibit on May 9th to get a first look at Stout's latest creations. This is a unique opportunity to witness the work of a true modern art rockstar and to capture the essence of his bold and unapologetic style. Don't miss out on this newsworthy event that is sure to make headlines and solidify Marko Stout's position as a trailblazer in the art world.
For more information and to RSVP for the preview event, please contact markostoutonline@gmail.com. The "Glitz & Glamour" exhibit will be preview to the public on May 9th, so mark your calendars and get ready to experience the art of Marko Stout in all its glory. This is an event not to be missed.
Marko Stout
Marko Stout Studio
+1 212-729-7170
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram