Proxiio Becomes a RelativityOne Certified Partner, Expanding eDiscovery Capabilities

The SaaS eDiscovery solution will provide more value in the cloud for Proxiio’s clients

GURUGRAM, India, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proxiio Global Solutions, the breakthrough provider of global legal solutions for law firms and in-house legal departments, today announced it is expanding the firm’s global eDiscovery offering with the addition of Relativity’s cloud-based eDiscovery solution, RelativityOne. With RelativityOne, Proxiio can better protect its data by storing it in a single, secure SaaS platform that spans the full breadth of eDiscovery – from legal hold all the way through to production.



“Proxiio’s commitment to innovation and efficiency drives every decision we make. Embracing RelativityOne isn’t just about adopting cutting-edge technology; it’s about empowering our teams to achieve exceptional results for our clients,” says Deepak Mishra, CEO of Proxiio. “By leveraging RelativityOne’s robust capabilities and security features, we’re leading the charge toward a future defined by agility, collaboration and success.”

RelativityOne equips legal teams to work faster and smarter with:

Seamless review of modern data types, including chat and collaboration data, that become searchable for pinpointing the conversations that matter the most.

Access to review management and administration capabilities to consolidate previously disparate tasks and produce comprehensive reporting dashboards through the Review Center.

Automatic data collection from a wide variety of sources, putting the most critical data into reviewers’ hands quickly and defensibly.



With the secure and powerful RelativityOne product, Proxiio can further leverage its eDiscovery expertise to provide more value and better results for its clients. RelativityOne holds ISO 27001, SOC-2 Type II, HIPAA and FedRAMP certifications and is secure from the ground up with proactive threat intelligence and 24/7 monitoring. Additionally, being in the cloud gives Proxiio the added scalability needed in today’s data-centric society and allows building expertise and IP on top of one connected, global solution. RelativityOne also gives Proxiio’s users the flexibility to pick and choose solutions from the Relativity App Hub that best suit their unique workflows across different stages of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model and solve data challenges outside of eDiscovery.

“As Proxiio already exemplifies what it means to see a client need and work to meet it, whether that be through geographic expansions or their ever-growing suite of services, the decision to offer RelativityOne continues to reflect their dedication to providing clients with high caliber legal solutions,” says Laurie Usewicz, chief partner officer at Relativity. “We look forward to seeing the enhanced productivity and efficiency that RelativityOne will afford Proxiio’s dedicated team of legal support professionals.”

Proxiio brings to the table a team of skilled lawyers with deep knowledge and experience across legal services including litigation and investigation, managed review, eDiscovery, witness preparation, claims evaluation, data subject access requests (DSARs), contracts and compliance management. Clients can expect customized legal solutions from Proxiio, along with guaranteed predictable pricing and enhanced efficiency.

About Proxiio

Headquartered in India with delivery facilities in Gurugram in the Delhi NCR with sales and marketing leadership based out of the United States, Proxiio is a breakthrough provider of global legal solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, shaping a new standard with its unwavering dedication to deep subject matter expertise, quality assurance and innovative technological integration. Its systematic approach and proprietary tools ensure legal operational excellence, empowering clients with the acumen and resources necessary to thrive in a competitive landscape. The company specializes in litigation and investigation services, including eDiscovery, compliance management, DSARs, contract management, witness preparation and claims evaluation. To learn more about how Proxiio delivers legal services innovation and expertise, visit www.proxiio.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

