Comprehensive Network Surveillance and Optimization

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their advanced network monitoring and surveillance system, NetSurveyorWeb™. Customized for IP, Wireless, and TDM networks, this platform provides comprehensive solutions to fulfill your monitoring requirements in any environment.

GL's Network Surveillance System (NetSurveyorWeb™) is a web-based tool for monitoring and analyzing networks. Users can view real-time data and access past information. This platform stores, retrieves, queries, and displays Call Detail Records (CDRs) from wireless, IP and TDM networks. It allows users to record and listen to phone calls, with the option to filter calls based on specific criteria.

“This surveillance system seamlessly connects to TDM, Analog, Optical, or IP networks, facilitating non-intrusive storage, retrieval, querying, reporting, and display of CDRs. It supports various protocols, including 5G, 4G (LTE, IMS, Diameter), 3G UMTS (IuCS, IuPS), 2G (GSM, TRAU, MAP, CAMEL), VoIP (SIP, ED-137, SIGTRAN, H.323, MEGACO, MGCP), TDM (SS7, ISDN, CAS, GSM, TRAU), and Analog systems,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

The system relies on protocol analysis probes placed at different physical sites. These probes capture, decode and organize traffic into calls, sending CDRs, signaling frame details, and other statistics to the central database server. The probes capture data locally on high-speed networks and come equipped with protocol analysis software for convenient field analysis. The probes can be customized to capture legacy interfaces (T1, E1, Analog) or Ethernet and SONET/SDH networks.

The central system consists of a database engine and a web server enabling long-term data storage and web browser-based access. For customers with minimal storage needs, GL provides NetSurveyorWeb™ Lite, which can run on the same system as the network monitoring probes and retains historical data up to 9 GB.

The centralized system offers performance monitoring, security measures, fraud prevention, billing verification, remote protocol analysis, failure prediction, traffic engineering, call quality monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities. With support for multiple protocols and interfaces, NetSurveyorWeb™ enables network operators and service providers to improve network performance, diagnostics, and overall reliability.

Key Features

View CDRs: View CDRs for captured calls across various networks and protocols including SS7, ISDN and VoIP. Users can categorize calls based on voice quality, duration, call status and more

View CDRs for captured calls across various networks and protocols including SS7, ISDN and VoIP. Users can categorize calls based on voice quality, duration, call status and more Play Voice Files and Download Call Traces: Ability to play the Left, Right or Stereo Audio sessions and download the selected Call Trace for detailed packet-level inspection and sharing (PCAP supported)

CDR for Analog Phone System: Provides CDR and Key Performance Indicators for Voiceband measurement tests – C-Notched Noise Test, Signal-to-Noise Ratio and Level, Voice Quality Test and Three Tone Slope (Gain Slope)

Voice Quality and Delay Measurement Metrics: NetSurveyorWeb™ application works with Voice Band Analyzer application to analyze voice band traffic and provide useful metrics to service providers - Active Speech Level, Noise Level, Speech Activity Factor, Power Measurements, Clipped Samples, DC Level. It works with Delay Measurement tools to analyze captured voice traffic and provide precise one-way delay metrics

NetSurveyorWeb™ application works with Voice Band Analyzer application to analyze voice band traffic and provide useful metrics to service providers - Active Speech Level, Noise Level, Speech Activity Factor, Power Measurements, Clipped Samples, DC Level. It works with Delay Measurement tools to analyze captured voice traffic and provide precise one-way delay metrics Monitoring Air Traffic (ED-137) Network: Supports Air Traffic Network (ED-137) monitoring. This provides CDRs of air-to-ground calls and ground-to-ground calls with improved processing and response times for calculating statistics such as counters for Push-To-Talk (PTT), Squelch, PTTs, PTT Mute, PPSCT Counts. It also provides Quality of Service for each PTT/Squelch session

End-to-End Call Flow: Stitched CDR data enables users to perform end-to-end analysis of communication sessions traversing the network. This analysis tracks the complete call flow, from its origination point to the destination, including any intermediate network devices along the path

Supported Protocols: Ability to support various decode standards such as ANSI, ITU, ETSI, 3GPP, for all the supported protocols

CDR Metrics: Real-time display of signaling, traffic, and Quality of Service metrics; Export Call Graph and Decode views in PDF or HTML format, with email option

Search and filter calls of interest: Customize filter and search options to focus on calls of interest.

Key Performance Indicators: Packet Loss, Gap, Jitter, Delay, RTP Performance Statistics, R-factor and Mean Opinion Scores, and Unparalleled Voice Band Statistics. Signaling messages and Traffic Types; Successful and Unsuccessful failure causes

Packet Loss, Gap, Jitter, Delay, RTP Performance Statistics, R-factor and Mean Opinion Scores, and Unparalleled Voice Band Statistics. Signaling messages and Traffic Types; Successful and Unsuccessful failure causes Graph and Report Generation: Export graphical and tabular reports as PDF and HTML file formats with an option to send emails with the exported file format. Also create customized graphs for various metrics such as Call Completion Ratio, Answer Call Ratio, Answer-Seizure Ratio, and Call Duration

Export graphical and tabular reports as PDF and HTML file formats with an option to send emails with the exported file format. Also create customized graphs for various metrics such as Call Completion Ratio, Answer Call Ratio, Answer-Seizure Ratio, and Call Duration Alerts and Indicators: Actively alerts users when calls of interest occur and enables users to actively set alarm conditions and generate alerts of various types, including Email Alert, Visual Alert, Audible Alert, or logging them into tables for future analysis

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

