Programme Overview

In anticipation of this, a review and redesign of the operating model was committed to in First 5 to ensure it is equipped to deal with these significant reforms. Specifically, First 5 committed to ‘review the operating model for ELC and SAC, at national and local level, to develop more consolidated and streamlined planning, funding, administration and quality support’. Separately, there is a commitment in the Programme for Government to establish a state agency for early learning and childcare.