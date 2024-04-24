Programme Overview

In anticipation of this, a review and redesign of the operating model was committed to in First 5 to ensure it is equipped to deal with these significant reforms. Specifically, First 5 committed to ‘review the operating model for ELC and SAC, at national and local level, to develop more consolidated and streamlined planning, funding, administration and quality support’. Separately, there is a commitment in the Programme for Government
to establish a state agency for early learning and childcare.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.