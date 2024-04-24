The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has developed a robust and comprehensive programme governance framework to support the work required to design a National Early Learning and Childcare Agency as tasked by Government. This framework contains the necessary structures that will ensure this significant programme of work proceeds in a timely, efficient manner. It will also ensure that key decisions and recommendations are made in line with available evidence, input from consultations, and expert advice. Extensive and ongoing stakeholder consultation will underpin the programme.