Asia Leading Smart Ticketing Platform WENEW is set to Launch RWA Token Offering on GreenX Digital Asset Exchange

WENEW is set to join GreenX Digital Asset Exchange

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WENEW is set to join GreenX Digital Asset Exchange to launch its first Token Offering in collaboration with leading RWA listing sponsor First Bullion (F Bullion Group Holdings Inc.). Established in Hong Kong in 2021, WENEW has extensive event planning, marketing and ticketing track records and experience in Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia for:

o Siam Songkran Music Festival

o Web3 Festival Cryptopocket Unthemed Market

o Nagomi Pastel Art Workshop and NFT Children Creative Art Award

o Smash Da House Concert

o FOMO Asia

o Wired Music Week (WMW). . and many more

WENEW platform - VPass is Asia’s first Smart ticket issuance and trading platform that allows organizers of large-scale events such as international music festivals, concerts, sports events, exhibitions etc. to tokenize and trade their tickets. WENEW aims to achieve breakthrough applications of blockchain technology NFTs by using smart tickets to provide revolutionary solutions for future digital tokens. It is the first platform in Asia to offer event organizers open-source capabilities for issuing their own tickets, designed and developed specifically for the transformation of the entertainment industry by insiders.

“In the creative expanse of the metaverse, Smart Ticket serves as a bridge linking the physical and digital worlds. With identity and digital property rights verification, its applications extend to social, gaming, entertainment, and educational domains, showcasing limitless possibilities.” Explained Johnny, WENEW Founder and CEO.

Together, WENEW, First Bullion and GreenX and are gearing up to broaden future horizons with the power of technology.



About RENEW Limited

WENEW is jointly created by founders with extensive event planning experience and are pioneers in blockchain technology. WENEW core innovation lies in the development of the secondary ticketing mark, providing comprehensive services to the secondary market and filling the market gap in resale, copyright distribution, ticket collecting, and membership services.

About GreenX Corp

GreenX™ is a subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia.

For further information regarding the company, please visit

http://www.green-x.io

Email: philip@green-x.io

F Bullion Group Holdings Inc.

FBHI is a listing sponsor on GreenX Digital Asset Exchange and a new generation of Digital Financial Technology Advisory that enables the issuance and management of Real World digital assets via Tokenization, Security Token Listing, Security Token Offering (“STO”) Sponsorship, Fund Raising Arrangement, Compliance Advisory and post STO Consulting.

For further information regarding the company, please visit

http://www.firstbullionholdings.com

Email: thomas@firstbullionholdings.com

