ASML discloses 2024 AGM results

Veldhoven, the Netherlands, April 24, 2024 – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today announces the results of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 24, 2024.

The 2024 AGM marks the end of the terms of Peter Wennink and Martin van den Brink as Presidents of ASML and the beginning of Christophe Fouquet's term as President and CEO of ASML.

At the AGM, ASML’s statutory financial statements for the 2023 financial year were adopted. In addition, the following items were approved:

Proposal to adopt a final dividend payment of €1.75 per ordinary share, which, together with the two interim dividends paid through the 2023 financial year and the interim dividend paid in February 2024, each €1.45 per ordinary share, leads to a total dividend for 2023 of €6.10 per ordinary share

Proposals to discharge the members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board from liability for their responsibilities in the 2023 financial year

Proposal to determine the maximum number of shares available for the Board of Management

Proposals to reappoint Annet Aris, Mark Durcan and Warren East as members of the Supervisory Board

Proposal to authorize the Board of Management from April 24, 2024, up to and including October 24, 2025: to, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board: Issue ordinary shares or grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares up to 5% for general purposes and up to 5% in connection with or on the occasion of mergers, acquisitions and/or (strategic) alliances Authorize the Board of Management to restrict or exclude pre-emption rights in connection with the authorizations referred to under the previous point

Proposal to authorize the Board of Management from April 24, 2024, up to and including October 24, 2025, to repurchase a maximum of 10% of ASML’s issued share capital, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board. The ordinary shares can be acquired between an amount equal to the nominal value of the ordinary shares and an amount equal to 110% of the market price of these ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam or the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC. The AGM also authorized the cancellation of up to 10% of ASML’s issued share capital as of April 24, 2024

A positive advisory vote was also cast on the remuneration report for the ASML Board of Management and Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year.

The following subjects were also discussed at the AGM:

The reappointment of Christophe Fouquet and appointment of Jim Koonmen as members of the Board of Management

ASML’s business, financial situation and ESG sustainability

ASML’s compliance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code

ASML’s reserves and dividend policy

The composition of the Supervisory Board in 2025: Birgit Conix and Annet Aris will retire by rotation per the 2025 AGM





The presentation given at the AGM and the recording of the webcast are available on the 2024 AGM page.

