Pavilion Theatre (Dublin) hire Audiotek to undertake overhaul of its audio systems transforming performance quality.

Pavilion Theatre - Dublin Audiotek collaboration for design perfection at Pavilion Theatre, Dublin. Audiotek & L-Acoustics collaborate on Audio system upgrade Pavilion Theatre Dublin

Audiotek, working alongside L-Acoustics, transformed the Pavilion Theatre (Dublin) audio system with a powerful, but discreet audio system.

The new system is powerful yet unobtrusive, ensuring that our technical enhancements never detract from the visual and artistic elements of our productions.” — Ronan Fingleton, Technical Director,Pavilion Theatre

DUBLIN, , IRELAND, April 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pavilion Theatre , the cherished municipal theatre located in the scenic seaside town of Dún Laoghaire, just south of Dublin, recently completed a significant upgrade to its audio system. This enhancement is designed to benefit audiences, performers, and technical crew alike, with the new system delivering unmatched sound quality across the board.Historical Elegance Meets Modern Technology.Since its establishment in 1903 and subsequent rebuild in 2000, Pavilion Theatre has grown into a premier cultural hub, offering a diverse array of performances including live music, ballet, orchestral concerts, and cinematic presentations. The new audio infrastructure is a testament to the theatre's commitment to providing an exceptional auditory experience for its visitors.Technical Evolution for Enhanced Auditory ExperienceFaced with the challenge of updating its sound system to handle various performance types more efficiently, Pavilion Theatre partnered with Audiotek to design and implement a state-of-the-art audio solution. The updated system needed to provide consistent sound quality throughout the venue and allow for quick transitions between different types of performances.Ronan Fingleton, Technical Director at Pavilion Theatre, emphasized the transformative impact of the new system: "We aimed for a solution that was always installed, minimizing the need for time-consuming setups. This allows our technical team to respond more effectively to the dynamic requirements of our diverse programming."Collaborative Design and ImplementationThe project was spearheaded by Audiotek Project Manager, Ashley Attwood, who worked closely with the Pavilion team to conceptualize and realize the vision for the new system. The design features a left-centre-right array strategically placed around the proscenium arch to ensure coverage throughout the audience area, including the more challenging acoustical spaces. L-Acoustics , a regular partner of Audiotek, were selected as the system manufacturer and brought their immense expertise in sound calibration to bear on this project."We conducted detailed acoustic measurements and added discreetly placed delay speakers to ensure that every patron, regardless of their seating location, enjoys the same high-quality experience," explained Tom Lareuf, Applications Engineer at L-Acoustics.Advanced Technologies for a Future-Proof SystemThe new audio setup includes a move from analogue to a Dante digital audio network, integrated with Q-Sys for control and flexibility. This system not only enhances sound quality but also incorporates capabilities for multi-track recording and connectivity for modern theatrical productions.Ben Keighley, Senior Technician & FOH Engineer at Pavilion Theatre, shared his satisfaction with the upgrades: "The new system has significantly improved my workflow and the overall sound quality. With L-Acoustics, we've achieved a warm, hi-fi sound that enhances every performance, attracting higher calibre acts to our venue."A Seamless Addition to a Historic VenuePavilion Theatre remains dedicated to maintaining the aesthetic integrity of its performances. "The new system is powerful yet unobtrusive, ensuring that our technical enhancements never detract from the visual and artistic elements of our productions," said Ronan Fingleton.Looking ForwardWith this significant investment in audio technology, Pavilion Theatre reaffirms its status as a leading cultural institution in Ireland, dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences to every patron. This upgrade marks a pivotal step in the theatre's ongoing efforts to enhance visitor experiences and support artistic excellence.Equipment Used:• LA4X CE – Amplified controller with FC 4 x 1000 W/8Ohms. Ethernet network. AES/EBU. CE version.• LA12X CE – Amplified controller 4 x 2600 W/4 Ohms CE mains connector.• A10i WIDE – 2-way passive constant curvature WST30° enclosure: 10” LF + 2.5” HF diaphragm (installation version).• KS28 Flyable Subwoofer 2 x 18”• A10i WIDE-SCREEN – acoustically transparent front screen for A10i Wide• A10i WIDE-SCREEN-LIFT – Acoustically transparent front screen for A10i Wide with A10i-Lift• 5XT- 2-way passive coaxial enclosure: 5” LF + 1” HF Diaphragm• LA4X CE – Amplified controller with PDF 4 x f1000 W/8 Ohms. Ethernet network. AES/EBU. CE version.• Q-SYS Core 8 Flex (Core 8 Flex (qsys.com))• Q-SYS TSC-70-G3 Touchpanel (TSC-70-G3 (qsys.com))

