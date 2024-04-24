Clearday introduces digital assistants in residential communities

San Antonio, TX, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearday (OTCQX CLRD) is pleased to announce its new line of digital assistants for use in residential communities and the Clearday Clubs. Digital assistants can support and augment the basic services offered to Seniors in residential care and adult day health centers. Services to be launched in 2024 through our affiliated communities provide the following assistance in communities:



Digital Social Worker

Digital Activity Director

Digital Attendant

Digital Safety

Digital Sales Support



The demand for more care as we age grows daily. Barron’s reports, “Peak 65 marks the largest surge of Americans turning 65 in history.” Barron’s further states, “An average of 11,000 Americans are expected to celebrate their 65th birthday DAILY in 2024!” The Silver Tsunami has indeed begun and most in the care community are ill prepared to meet the new levels of demand. Clearday has the solutions.

James Walesa, CEO and Founder, said, “The demand for caregiving grows daily. The last reports I saw discussed 43 job openings for every current caregiver. The Clearday digital assistants have proven to be critical in our Clearday Clubs to allow our human caregivers more time to do the things only humans can do. An example is the company’s digital activity directors provide additional engagement to our members plus an extra level of safety for those suffering the effects of Sundowning (also known as “late day confusion”) as they age.” The Alzheimer’s Association of California reports that 66% of the people with Alzheimer’s can be challenged by Sundowning. “Clearday, through its Clearday Labs, searches daily to provide non-narcotic solutions to challenges like Sundowning,” said Mr. Walesa.

Clearday Clubs provide our members with a safe, positive, daytime community environment that increases their independence, social engagement and overall wellbeing.

About Clearday

Clearday™ is a publicly traded innovative non-acute longevity healthcare services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them and is dedicated to enhancing the lives of adults through innovative cognitive care solutions. With a focus on personalized care and groundbreaking technology, Clearday is at the forefront of redefining the standards of senior living. Clearday has a decade-long experience in non-acute care. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content. Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com.

