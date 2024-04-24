CareSource names Fred A. Schulz Chief Operating Officer

DAYTON, Ohio, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, announced today the appointment of Fred A. Schulz to Chief Operating Officer (COO). He is a member of the company’s executive leadership team and reports to CareSource President and CEO Erhardt Preitauer.

In this role, Schulz will leverage his vast experience in government health care programs to drive operational excellence and strategic growth for CareSource. He is responsible for overseeing CareSource’s operations, network, sourcing and procurement, customer care, digital strategy, implementations, member and provider communications, brand and advertising, and public relations functions.

"We are pleased to welcome Fred to the CareSource family," said Preitauer. "His leadership emphasizes collaboration, transparency and a focus on customer-centric solutions. This combined with a passion for serving others and deep health care experience makes him uniquely qualified to support our efforts to transform health care for those covered by Medicaid, Medicare and the Health Insurance Marketplace.”

With a proven track record of success, Schulz brings leadership experience from organizations including Accenture, Aetna, CatalystRx, UnitedHealth Group and WellCare Health Plans.

“CareSource is truly different,” said Schulz. “I now have the opportunity to implement solutions that are in the best interest of our members and providers, instead of shareholders. I am committed to our mission to make a lasting difference in the health of those we serve by making things as simple and seamless as possible.”

Schulz graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Science and served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army Reserves.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.1 million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

