HCM City meeting commemorates Điện Biên Phủ Victory, Reunification Day

VIETNAM, April 24 -

HCM CITY — The HCM City Party Committee organised a meeting on Wednesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the historic Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7) and 49th Reunification Day (April 30).

Many former State leaders attended the meeting, including former presidents Nguyễn Minh Triết and Trương Tấn Sang, former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng and former Standing Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hòa Bình.

HCM City Party Secretary Nguyễn Văn Nên, Commander of Military Region 7 Lieutenant General Nguyễn Trường Thắng, several former city leaders and high-ranking officials, retired military and police generals, heroes of the armed forces, Điện Biên soldiers, young volunteers, and frontline civilians who participated in the Điện Biên Phủ campaign also attended.

The Điện Biên Phủ Victory and Reunification Day are two of Việt Nam’s most important accomplishments, marking the end of two wars.

They also have international stature, leaving an impact on the independence and freedom movements of many other countries around the world.

Major General Nguyễn Minh Hoàng, Chairman of the HCM City Veterans Association, said the historic victory of Điện Biên Phủ would forever be a brilliant milestone in history and a pride of Việt Nam.

It is also a great source of spiritual strength, support and encouragement, and left many valuable lessons for the Party, people and army in the cause of building and protecting the country, he said.

The current generation would always remember the troops and volunteers who had bravely fought and sacrificed their lives for the Điện Biên Phủ Victory and contributed to the anti-American war, heroic mothers, war invalids and others who contributed to the country’s independence, he said.

April 30, 1975, would forever go down in history, affirming the historical significance of the resistance war against the US, demonstrating the will to independence and freedom, he added.

After the liberation and nearly 40 years of growth, HCM City has developed into an economic leader of Việt Nam with its remarkable socio-economic accomplishments and improvements to its people lives.

On April 23 the HCM City Communist Youth Union organised an event for the city’s youths to meet with historical witnesses of the Điện Biên Phủ campaign. — VNS