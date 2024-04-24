Việt Nam, RoK enhance defence collaboration

VIETNAM, April 24 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang on Wednesday received Deputy Defence Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Seon Ho, who is in Việt Nam to attend the 11th Việt Nam-RoK defence policy dialogue.

Giang affirmed that Việt Nam consistently values its diplomatic relations with the RoK, and wants to work with the country to further deepen bilateral ties for the common benefits of their people, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

He acknowledged the RoK’s care and support for Việt Nam's efforts to overcome war consequences, especially the removal of unexploded ordnance for the RoK-Việt Nam Peace Village project to clean up areas still contaminated with mines and bombs in Việt Nam.

He proposed the two sides continue to promote and actively implement effective cooperation in addressing war consequences in Việt Nam and defence industry.

The minister took this occasion to invite the Korean Defence Ministry’s leaders and Korean defence enterprises to attend the second International Defence Exhibition slated for this December.

Speaking highly of the two countries’ defence relations, Kim Seon Ho agreed to fully implement the contents of the Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation between the two defence ministries, and important cooperation activities agreed upon by the two ministers during Giang’s visit to the RoK in 2023. — VNS