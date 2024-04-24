Acting President commends outgoing Algerian Ambassador’s tenure

VIETNAM, April 24 - HÀ NỘI — Acting President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân congratulated outgoing Ambassador of Algeria Abdelhamid Boubazine on his successful tenure in Việt Nam during a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Xuân was delighted to note that during his tenure, ties between Việt Nam and Algeria have seen positive developments in all areas.

Bilateral cooperation mechanisms such as the third political consultation and the 12th meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee have been revived after a period of inactivity, providing platforms to discuss measures to boost all-around cooperation.

In 2023, two-way trade witnessed impressive growth compared to the previous year.

Cultural and people-to-people exchanges have also consolidated the solid foundation of the two countries' friendship.

Recognising the vast potential for economic and trade collaboration, particularly in energy and agriculture, Acting President Xuân expressed her hope that Ambassador Boubazine would continue to champion these sectors.

A stronger partnership in these areas, she emphasised, could contribute significantly to energy and food security in each nation and the region.

She envisioned a future where Việt Nam serves as a bridge between Algeria and ASEAN countries, while Algeria plays a similar role connecting Việt Nam with African nations.

Looking beyond the diplomat’s current role, Xuân wished that he would continue contributions toward facilitating bilateral cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Boubazine, for his part, was satisfied with the remarkable progress in bilateral ties over the past years, including in politics, economy, trade, and people-to-people exchange.

He expressed his profound gratitude for the unwavering support that the Vietnamese State and people extended to Algeria during its struggle for independence, saying that Việt Nam was one of the first countries to recognise the provisional government of the Algerian Republic in 1958 and established diplomatic relations following Algeria's independence in 1962.

Highlighting ample room for coordination in investment, trade, agriculture, healthcare and environment, he concluded by pledging to remain a bridge between the two nations in whatever capacity he serves in the future, working to elevate the bilateral relationship to even a greater height. — VNS