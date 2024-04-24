Party inspection commission examines violations by some Party organisations, officials

VIETNAM, April 24 - HÀ NỘI — The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee convened its 40th meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The commission looked into the case relating to the Standing Board of Vĩnh Phúc Province’s Party Committee, saying it had violated the principle of criticism and self-criticism, solidarity and unity in the Party and the personnel work; and showed a lack of responsibility and relaxed leadership, letting the Party delegation to the provincial People’s Council and the Party delegation to the provincial People’s Committee and many other organisations and individuals seriously violate the Party’s rules and the State’s laws during the implementation of some investment projects.

Some officials and Party members have shown degradations of political ideology, morality, and lifestyle, received bribes, declared personal assets dishonestly, and violated the Law on Anti-Corruption, and rules set for Party members.

Such violations have caused very serious consequences, losses and the risk of damage, and a huge waste of money and assets of the State, and stirred public anger, adversely affecting the reputation of the Party organisation and local administration, to the point of requiring review and disciplinary actions, the commission said.

It concluded that the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee for the 2015-20 and 2020-25 terms, the Party delegation to the People’s Council and the Party delegation to the People’s Committee for 2016-21 and 2021-26 and some individuals must bear the responsibility.

The individuals included Hoàng Thị Thuý Lan, former member of the Party Central Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council, and head of the provincial delegation of National Assembly deputies; Lê Duy Thành, former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, and Chairman of the People's Committee; and Phạm Hoàng Anh, former Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, who had been expelled from the Party and criminally handled earlier.

The commission gave warnings against the Party delegation to the People’s Council for 2021-26, the Party delegation to the People’s Committee for 2016-21 and 2021-26, and some individuals.

It also reprimanded the Party delegation for 2016-21, the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the provincial Department of Public Security for 2015-20 and 2020-25, and some individuals.

The commission proposed the Politburo consider and discipline the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee for the 2015-20 and 2020-25 tenures.

It asked the Standing Board to decide disciplinary measures against 17 Party organisations and 17 Party members according to its conclusions. It will continue to consider and impose disciplinary measures against some other Party organisations and members concerned.

On this occasion, the inspection commission scrutinised violations of the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws by a number of members of the Party organisations in An Giang and Sóc Trăng provinces.

Vương Bình Thạnh, former Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of An Giang province, received a warning.

Trần Văn Chuyện, former Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and Secretary of the Party delegation to and Chairman of the People's Committee of Sóc Trăng Province, was reprimanded.

Reviewing supervisions over the Standing Boards of the Party Committees of Thái Bình and Bạc Liêu provinces, and their permanent members, the commission asked them to seriously draw lessons and quickly correct their wrongdoings and limitations in leadership and management. — VNS