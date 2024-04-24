Veteran Fire Marshal Leader Named Interim Assistant Commissioner

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) has named Mary Beth Gribble as interim Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention overseeing the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”).

A TDCI team member for over ten years, Gribble has served as the SFMO’s Director of Policy and Programs since 2016. In that role, she cultivated relationships with stakeholders, helped oversee the division’s day-to-day operations, and fulfilled the SFMO’s mission of protecting lives and property.

“Mary Beth has proven herself to be a valuable member of our team who has consistently demonstrated her leadership and institutional knowledge,” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “I am grateful she has accepted the role as interim Assistant Commissioner as we embark on a search to fill this position.”

Gribble began her career at TDCI as a Legislative Liaison where she worked closely with members of the Tennessee General Assembly and the Department’s leadership. Before joining TDCI, she served from 2010-13 as a legislative assistant in both the House and Senate of the General Assembly. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville as well as the LEAD Tennessee state government leadership program.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the interim Assistant Commissioner, and I am confident that our team will continue to uphold the highest standards for fire prevention efforts across the state,” said Gribble. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Tennessee’s fire departments to help enhance our response capabilities, promote fire safety education, and strengthen our partnerships with other agencies and organizations.”

During the interim period, TDCI will be seeking candidates for the permanent role of Assistant Commissioner of the Fire Prevention Division (State Fire Marshal’s Office). Motivated and passionate fire prevention and codes professionals with management experience, exceptional communication skills, and a proven ability to lead are encouraged to apply.

This position is executive service, reports directly to the Deputy Commissioner/Chief of Staff, and serves as a member of the Commissioner’s executive leadership team.

The successful candidate will be responsible for providing oversight of the Fire Prevention Division’s regulatory and licensing functions, daily fire prevention and codes enforcement activities, division operations, legislative initiatives, budgetary matters, and the enforcement of all related policies and procedures.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the Assistant Commissioner position was posted through the Tennessee Department of Human Resources. Interested applicants may apply here.

The posting will remain open until May 6, 2024. Applicants chosen for interviews will be notified once the positing has closed.

