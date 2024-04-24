Penetration Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Trends and Forecasts Report 2030
Penetration testing plays a pivotal role in this paradigm by enabling continuous security testing and validation throughout the development process.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Penetration Testing Market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 13.42% from 2023 to 2030, from a value of USD 1.51 billion in 2022 to USD 4.13 billion in 2030.
The penetration testing market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies across various industries. With cyber threats evolving in sophistication and frequency, organizations are realizing the importance of proactive security measures to safeguard their systems and data.
One of the key factors fueling the growth of the penetration testing market is the rising awareness among enterprises about the potential vulnerabilities in their IT infrastructure. As businesses become more dependent on digital platforms and interconnected systems, they are increasingly susceptible to cyber attacks. Penetration testing offers a proactive approach to identifying and addressing these vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Penetration Testing industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Penetration Testing market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Breachlock Inc., Astra Security, Isecurion, NetSPI LLC, Rapid 7, Vumetric Cybersecurity, CovertSwarm, SecurityMetrics, PortSwigger Ltd, Nowsecure, Vairav Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc., Rebot Security, Netragard, Cigniti Technology Ltd., Bugcrowd, Synopsys, TrustWave Holdings, Inc., and others.
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Penetration Testing market.
It has segmented the global Penetration Testing market
By Component
Solution
Services
By Organization Size
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium Enterprise
By Deployment Mode
On-Premise
Cloud
By Testing Type
Network Penetration Testing
Application Penetration Testing
Social Engineering Tests
Cloud Penetration Testing
Others
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Government and Defense
Energy and Utilities
Retail and E-commerce
IT and Telecom
Others
Key Objectives of the Global Penetration Testing Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Penetration Testing market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Penetration Testing industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Penetration Testing market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market
