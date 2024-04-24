Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market Expected to Surpass USD 52.95 billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 26.95%
EFSS solutions offer advanced collaboration features such as real-time editing, commenting, and task assignment, empowering teams to work together more effectivAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market size was valued at US$ 7.58 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 52.95 billion in 2030 with a growing CAGR of 26.95% Over the Forecast Period of 2023-2030.
Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and the growing need for secure and efficient data sharing among enterprises. Companies are increasingly recognizing the importance of EFSS solutions in enabling collaboration among employees, partners, and customers while ensuring data security and compliance with regulations.
One key trend shaping the EFSS market is the integration of advanced security features such as encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to address the growing concerns related to data breaches and cyber threats. As organizations deal with a growing volume of sensitive data, they are seeking EFSS solutions that offer robust security capabilities to protect their information both at rest and in transit.
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Acronis, SugarSync Inc., Egnyte Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Google LLC, Dropbox Inc., Thru, Synuplicity LLC, Accellion Inc., Box Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and others
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market.
It has segmented the global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market
By components
Solutions
Services
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium-sized Enterprises
By deployment mode
On-premises
Cloud
By cloud type
Public
Private
hybrid
By Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Software and Technology
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare
Legal
Education
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Others
