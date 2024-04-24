Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Expected to Surpass USD 50.61 Billion by 2031,Driven by Sustainability Initiatives
Revolutionizing consumption: Active & intelligent packaging integrates technology to enhance safety, freshness, and consumer engagement.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Sizing:
Research conducted by SNS Insider highlights significant growth factors in the Active & Intelligent Packaging Market projecting a substantial surge from USD 25.59 billion in 2023 to USD 50.61 billion by 2031. This growth is propelled by a robust compound annual growth rate of 8.9% from 2024 to 2031.
Market Overview:
The global active and smart packaging market is witnessing robust expansion, fueled by the increasing demand for specialized packaging solutions that ensure the preservation of product freshness and nutritional value. This growth is facilitated by advanced transportation facilities, fostering global trade and influencing market dynamics positively. Urbanization and evolving lifestyles are major contributors to the rising demand for convenient, ready-to-eat frozen, and packaged foods, further propelling market growth.
In North America and Europe, there is a notable trend towards advanced packaging systems driven by the growing preference for convenient ready-to-eat food options and stringent regulations governing fresh food packaging. These regions are at the forefront of adopting innovative packaging technologies, reflecting consumer-driven demands for efficiency and convenience. Intelligent packaging technology is gaining traction to streamline value chains, improve operational efficiency, and reduce customer wait times at the point of sale, fueling market growth over the next seven years.
Major Key Players Included are:
Amcor PLC, Crown Holdings Inc, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co, Constar International Inc, Ball Corporation, 3M Company, Coveris Holdings SA, Sealed Air Corporation, LCR Hall Crest LLC, Varcode Ltd
Market Analysis:
The surge in demand for durable and sustainable packaging products is a key driver in the Active & Intelligent Packaging Market, presenting lucrative growth opportunities. Consumers increasingly prioritize environmentally friendly and long-lasting packaging solutions, driving innovation in active packaging technologies. Components like oxygen absorbers and moisture absorbers play a crucial role in extending the shelf life of fresh produce, aligning with consumer preferences for longer-lasting products and addressing food waste concerns.
Moreover, advancements in printed electronics are introducing new dimensions to active and intelligent packaging, enabling the creation of tamper-resistant packaging to ensure product integrity and enhance consumer protection. Printed electronics also improve transparency and consumer experiences in the supply chain, fostering trust and reliability in packaged goods.
The rapid expansion of e-commerce and the growing popularity of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) models further amplify opportunities for active and intelligent packaging solutions. With more consumers opting for online shopping and brands adopting D2C strategies, there is a heightened need for robust packaging solutions that ensure product safety, integrity, and information transparency.
Segment Analysis:
The Active & Intelligent Packaging Market exhibits dynamic segmentation across materials, technologies, and applications, shaping the industry landscape. Plastic remains the dominant material due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness, while the oxygen scavenger segment leads in technology, offering effective solutions to prevent oxidation and maintain product quality, particularly in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.
In terms of applications, the Food & Beverage segment drives market growth, fueled by the increasing demand for extended shelf life and enhanced safety measures in the food industry. The integration of plastic packaging with oxygen scavenger technology underscores its pivotal role in preserving the quality of perishable goods.
By Material
- Plastic
- Glass
- Metal
- Paper
- Wood
By Technology
- Oxygen Scavenger
- Shelf-Life Sensing
- Time Temperature Indicator
- Moisture Absorber
- Others
By Application
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Healthcare
- Personal Care
- Others
Key Regional Development:
North America leads the Active & Intelligent Packaging Market, holding the largest market share, driven by technological advancements, a highly developed food and beverage industry, and stringent regulations on food safety and quality. Europe follows closely, buoyed by robust regulations on food safety and sustainability, along with growing consumer preferences for convenience and information transparency. The Middle East and Africa region, while gradually adopting these technologies, face economic constraints and infrastructure challenges that limit market penetration. Regulatory environments, consumer awareness, and technological advancements play pivotal roles in shaping regional dynamics.
Key Takeaways:
- The Active & Intelligent Packaging Market is expected to exceed USD 50.61 billion by 2031, driven by sustainability initiatives and technological innovations.
- Plastic and oxygen scavenger technology dominate their respective segments, fueled by versatility and effective preservation capabilities.
- North America leads the market, propelled by technological advancements, a developed food industry, and stringent regulations.
Recent Developments:
- UK-based food packaging manufacturer Colpac promotes recycling through on-pack QR codes, aiming to guide consumers in responsible waste disposal.
- Mondelz International tests QR codes on Cadbury, Oreo, and Barny packs during a summer promotion with Merlin Entertainments in the UK, emphasizing innovation in consumer engagement.
