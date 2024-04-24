Edible Packaging Market Projected to Exceed $1474.59 Million by 2031, Driven by Sustainability Trends
Transforming consumption: Edible packaging market offers eco-friendly solutions, reducing waste and enhancing sustainability.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edible Packaging Market is projected to exceed USD 1474.59 million by 2031, propelled by sustainability initiatives. SNS Insider pioneering insights shed light on key trends, innovations, and Eco-conscious pathways driving trans-formative growth in this sector.
Market Sizing:
According to SNS Insider's latest report, the Edible Packaging Market was valued at USD 960.84 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1474.59 million by 2031, with a notable compound annual growth rate of 5.5% from 2024 to 2031.
Market Scope:
Crafted from natural components like cellulose, starch, and proteins, edible packaging is designed to be consumed alongside the product. The market's expansion is fueled by increasing consumer demand for processed foods and a shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions. Factors such as heightened consumer awareness and government regulations advocating for green packaging contribute to this growth.
Major Key Players Included are:
Glanbia plc, Devro Plc, WIKICELL DESIGNS INC, Amtrex Nature Care Pvt Ltd, Mantrose UK Ltd, Coolhaus, Notpla ltd, Ingredion, NAGASE & CO LTD, Skipping Rocks Labs
Market Analysis:
The utilization of algae and commercial seaweed as raw materials presents a significant market opportunity, fostering resource efficiency and waste reduction through collaboration with the algae and aquaculture industries.
Edible packaging offers advantages such as enhanced food safety and extended shelf life, driving market growth to meet the demands of consumers seeking convenient and sustainable packaging options.
With the rising consumption of processed foods due to busy lifestyles, edible packaging provides compact and portable solutions, aligning with on-the-go consumption needs and reducing the requirement for additional utensils or packaging disposal.
The market's focus on sustainability and environmental protection aligns with consumer preferences for eco-friendly alternatives, positioning edible packaging favorably to support international sustainability goals.
Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3065
Segment Analysis:
Polysaccharides dominate the market due to their versatility and suitability for edible packaging applications.
Plant-based sources lead the market, resonating with the growing demand for plant-based and sustainable products.
Antimicrobial packaging processes cater to the demand for enhanced food safety and preservation.
The food industry secures the largest market share due to the widespread application of edible packaging.
By Raw Material
- Polysaccharides
- Protein Films
- Lipid
- Others
By Source
- Plant
- Animal
By Packaging Process
- Antimicrobial
- Nano-Technology
- Micro-organisms
- Electro Dynamic
- Others
By End Users
- Food
- Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
Key Regional Development:
North America holds the largest market share, driven by numerous players, ongoing research, and government funding for eco-friendly packaging projects. The region's substantial food processing sector contributes to the availability of raw materials.
The US leads in edible packaging innovation, fueled by consumer awareness of organic and healthy foods, and the incorporation of ingredients like seaweed.
Asia Pacific is poised for rapid growth due to strict government regulations against single-use plastics and a growing pharmaceutical industry.
China dominates the Asia Pacific market, supported by rising disposable income and consumer willingness to pay for sustainable packaging options.
Europe maintains a significant market share, with ongoing projects focused on developing alternative packaging solutions.
Key Takeaways:
North America leads in edible packaging innovation, driven by research, government funding, and a robust food processing sector.
Strict government regulations in Asia Pacific drive the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions, with China emerging as a key market driver due to increasing disposable income.
Make an Enquiry@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3065
Recent Developments:
Senoptica Technologies introduces a food-safe ink sensor to monitor packaged food conditions in real-time.
Melodea Ltd. introduces MelOx Ndea, a high-performance barrier facilitating the recycling of plastic food packaging while preserving freshness and reducing plastic waste.
Buy Single User PDF of Edible Packaging Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3065
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4 Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact the Ukraine- Russia war
4.2 Impact of Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
5 Value Chain Analysis
6 Porter’s 5 forces model
7 PEST Analysis
8 Edible Packaging Market Segmentation, by Raw Material
8.1 Polysaccharides
8.2 Protein Films
8.3 Lipid
8.4 Others
9 Edible Packaging Market Segmentation, by Source
9.1 Plant
9.2 Animal
10 Edible Packaging Market Segmentation, by Packaging Process
10.1 Antimicrobial
10.2 Nano-Technology
10.3 Micro-organisms
10.4 Electro Dynamic
10.5 Others
11 Edible Packaging Market Segmentation, by End User
11.1 Food
11.2 Beverages
11.3 Pharmaceuticals
12 Regional Analysis
13 Company Profile
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Benchmarking
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
14 USE Cases and Best Practices
15 Conclusion
For more information, visit https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/edible-packaging-market-3065
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube