Actor Rodney Chester Set to Release Candid Youtube Series "My Bestfriend Rodney"

In 'My Bestfriend Rodney,' I share authentic stories that matter most, fostering connections, amplifying voices & celebrating shared experiences. Join me on this journey of empowerment and inclusion.”
— Rodney Chester
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of the groundbreaking series "Noah's Arc" will rejoice as beloved actor Rodney Chester, known for his role as Alex, embarks on a new journey with the launch of his candid podcast series, "My Bestfriend Rodney." The podcast, set to premiere this summer, promises to offer millennials a refreshing glimpse into Chester's life beyond the screen.

In "Noah's Arc," Chester captivated audiences with his portrayal of Alex, a character that resonated deeply with African-American gay audiences. Now, in "My Bestfriend Rodney," Chester invites listeners to join him on an unfiltered exploration of his personal and professional experiences, shedding light on his activism initiatives and fostering genuine connections with the Black Queer & LGBTQ community and beyond. As one of the pioneering figures in offering more complex and honest Black queer stories, Chester, along with the cast and Director Patrik-Ian Polk, played a pivotal role in filling a significant industry gap in entertainment. "Noah's Arc" was not just a show; it was a cultural phenomenon that celebrated Black queer joy and showcased the depth of the Black queer experience.

"My Bestfriend Rodney," continues Rodney’s legacy, promising millennials a podcast experience that is authentic, relatable, and empowering. Through candid conversations and heartfelt moments, Chester aims to inspire and uplift listeners while championing inclusivity and equality.

"Through 'My Bestfriend Rodney,' I'm opening up my world to share the authentic stories that matter most to me. It's about fostering connections, amplifying voices, and celebrating the beauty of our shared experiences. Join me on this journey, where every conversation is a step towards empowerment and inclusion." - Rodney Chester

The premiere season of "My Bestfriend Rodney '' will feature a lineup of special guests including TS Madison, Nathan Hale Williams, Derek Jae, Patrik-Ian Polk, Darryl Stephens, Barbara Tucker, Monifah, and Lloyd Boston, offering diverse perspectives and enriching conversations. Stay tuned for the premiere of "My Bestfriend Rodney'' and join the conversation using hashtags #MBFR and #RODNEYCHESTERPODCAST.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: Danterious Brown at DanteriousB@gmail.com Visit RodneyChester.com for exclusive content.

ABOUT RODNEY CHESTER

Rodney Chester is best known for starring in the Logo Network's hit series Noah's Arc, Noah's Arc: 15th Anniversary Reunion titled The #RonaChronicles as Alex and a producer. His appearance in the independent film by Patrik-Ian Polk, Punks, starring Rockmond Dunbar and Vanessa Williams. Rodney works and lives in Los Angeles. He has been actively involved in dance and choreography for over 20 years and has performed more than several hundred dances, film, and video performances.

Keep up with all things Rodney Chester https://www.rodneychester.com

Danterious Brown
Premiere 4wd Media Group.LLC
+1 9543932083
danteriousb@gmail.com
