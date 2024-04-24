Client Virtualization Market Size to Fly High as Demand Continues to Increase | VMware, Inc., Red Hat, Inc

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global client virtualization market was valued at $4,222 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $10,113 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, desktop virtualization segment accounted for the highest revenue in the market.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to significant growth in adoption of client virtualization solutions on account of the increased digitalization in healthcare sector that demands easier management in healthcare institutions.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3212

The global client virtualization market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. There is an increasing need for higher efficiency among employees, prompting organizations to adopt client virtualization solutions. Additionally, the widespread adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies across various industry verticals is contributing to market expansion.

Client virtualization solutions offer numerous benefits, including enhanced data security and better desktop management, which further drive their adoption. However, performance and compatibility issues pose challenges to market growth.

Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/client-virtualization-software-market/purchase-options

In terms of industry verticals, the IT & telecom segment dominated the global market in 2017. This can be attributed to the pressing need to reduce IT infrastructure costs in this sector.

Furthermore, the healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the surge in demand for client virtualization solutions in the healthcare sector. These solutions help address the unique challenges associated with the transition from paper-based operations to electronic records. Additionally, there is an augmented demand for safeguarding patient information, driving the adoption of client virtualization solutions in healthcare organizations.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3212

The global client virtualization market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing need for efficiency, data security, and cost reduction across various industry verticals.

Some of the key players of client virtualization market profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Parallels Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and VMware, Inc.

Trending Reports:

Virtual Training and Simulation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-training-and-simulation-market

Edge Analytics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2989

Serverless Architecture Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5290

Europe Fuel Card Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5040

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research