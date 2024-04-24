Stevia Market: Size, Share, Trends, and Growth Analysis Indicates Projected Reach of $1,169.4 Million by 2026

The global demand for stevia market is expected to increase due to rise in need for natural sweeteners among consumers, owing to rise in health concern.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Stevia Market by Form, End Users and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global stevia market size was valued at $637.1 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,169.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Stevia is a non-nutritive natural sweetener, which has low or no calorie, low glycemic index, and is non-cariogenic. It has wide application in different industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. This is attributed to different properties offered by stevia. For instance, it acts as an antioxidant, stabilizer, flavor enhancer, prevents fermentation & discoloration, has high heat resistance, and. Furthermore, it is available in liquid, powder, and other forms in the market through different distribution channels that include direct channels online stores, and medical stores.

The retail segment is anticipated to garner the highest market share during the forecast period, due to rise in consumer awareness about stevia as a natural zero calorie sweetener, which is non-cariogenic sweetener with low glycemic index. Furthermore, health benefits associated with stevia has made it popular in the household sector. Thus, the demand for stevia especially among the diabetic and obese consumers is expected to increase significantly, thereby driving the growth of the stevia market.

Moreover, rise in number of consumers adopting a healthy lifestyle has propelled the adoption of free form product. This, in turn, has triggered the trend of reducing the consumption of sugar in their diet, which encourages consumers to seek for healthy alternatives of sugar. This factor has urged food & beverages manufacturers to use stevia in their products, which is expected to offer potential growth opportunity for market expansion during the forecast period. In addition, stevia has been also known for improving the palatability of animal feeds, resulting in enhancing the appetite of livestock. This is anticipated to boost the demand for stevia in the animal feed industry. Furthermore, the food service industry, including cafes, restaurants, and hotels are increasingly adopting stevia as table top sweetener for tea and coffee. This, in turn, is anticipated to provide immense opportunity for the stevia market growth in the food service industry during the forecast period.

The global stevia market is segmented into form, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of form, the market is classified into liquid, powder, and others. By end user, it is divided into food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, retail industry, and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into direct channel and indirect channel. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key findings of the study:

➡️By form, the powder segment accounted for the highest stevia market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026.

➡️Depending on end user, the food & beverages segment occupied the maximum share in stevia market analysis in 2018, and is expected to dominate the market forecast.

➡️On the basis of distribution channel, the direct channel was the highest contributor to the market in 2018, and is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.

➡️Region wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for about 34.8% in 2018 of the stevia market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The key players operating in the stevia industry are

►Archer Daniels Midland Company

►BENEO (SUDZUCKER Group)

►Cargill, Incorporated

►Foodchem International Corporation

►FRAKEN BIOCHEM CO. LTD

►Haihang Industry Co., Ltd

►Ingredion Incorporated

►PureCircle

►Tate & Lyle PLC

►Van Wankum Ingredients

