Direct Primary Care Market Updates : Predicted to Surpass USD 82.5 Billion Globally By 2032

Direct Primary Care Market

The global direct primary care market size is projected to reach $82.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The key players profiled in the direct primary care market analysis report include One Medical, Oak Street Health, and Paladina Health” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Direct Primary Care Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global direct primary care market generated $55.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $82.5 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The clinical services sub-segment led the global direct primary care market with a dominant share of 38.7% in 2022 and is projected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% throughout the forecast period. This leadership position is primarily attributed to the comprehensive healthcare services offered within clinical settings. These encompass a range of vital medical services promptly delivered to patients, including routine physical examinations, preventive measures such as screenings and vaccinations, and guidance on lifestyle choices to prevent or manage ailments. Moreover, direct primary care practices offer immediate attention for acute illnesses, minor injuries, and infections, in addition to primary diagnostic tests like blood tests and urinalysis, aiding in early detection and monitoring of health conditions.

In 2022, the North American region led the direct primary care market with a substantial share of 36.6%, a trend expected to persist throughout the forecast period. This dominance is primarily attributed to the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases across the U.S. This mounting burden underscores the heightened need for primary care services, fueling the expansion of the direct primary care sector in the region. Furthermore, the migration of a growing number of primary care physicians to DPC practices, enticed by the opportunity to cultivate direct doctor-patient relationships and mitigate administrative hassles linked with insurance billing, further propels market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Paladina Health

Plum Health

Nextera Healthcare

PeakMed

Crossover Health

One Medical

Boston Direct Health

Forward Health

Oak Street Health

EverMed

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Depending on type, the clinical services segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the direct primary care market forecast period.

Region wise, the Asia-Pacific market registered the highest direct primary care market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the direct primary care market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing direct primary care market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the direct primary care market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global direct primary care market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

