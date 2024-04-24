Electrochaea sets new industry standard for resource-efficient bioreactor design

BioCat Pilot Plant Denmark ©Electrochaea GmbH

Electrochaea is setting a new industry standard for maximum resource efficiency, hardware reuse and adaptive bioreactor technology.

MUNICH, GERMANY, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrochaea one of the world's leading power-to-x technology providers has sold one of its BioCat design bioreactors to the Danish Carbon Capture and Utilisation company AGAIN. With the sale of the reactor and its successful commissioning, Electrochaea is setting a new industry standard for maximum resource efficiency, hardware reuse and adaptive bioreactor technology.

Electrochaea is known for its pathbreaking biotechnology producing CO2-neutral synthetic methane from industrial CO2 and hydrogen to substitute fossil natural gas. The e-methane can also be used as a fossil-free alternative for LNG. For this, the company has harnessed the natural biocatalytic properties of archaea, billion years old microorganisms. Electrochaea's strategic investors include renowned companies in the energy industry, such as Baker Hughes and Engie.

From the very beginning, it was important to the Electrochaea team not to develop singlepurpose bioreactors, but efficient and versatile reactors. The sale of the BioCat reactor to AGAIN now proves the advantages of this approach. The BioCat reactor is a prototype for the commercial-scale power-to-gas demonstration BioCat project in the Copenhagen region. At commissioning, the plant was the largest power-to-gas facility based on biological methanation in the world. Electrochaea operated the plant to demonstrate commercial-scale biological methanation and grid injection of synthetic methane produced from raw biogas and CO2 inputs. The plant’s methanation benchmarks and performance were certified by ETA-Danmark A/S and FORCE Technology under the European ETV process, prior to sale to AGAIN.

"Together with AGAIN, we have put the valuable hardware to a second use. This is extremely attractive both economically and ecologically. We are committed to ensuring that the reuse and recyclability of industrial equipment is no longer an exception but becomes the norm. By acquiring the Electrochaea´s bioreactor, AGAIN has gained a valuable asset to enhance their research and development endeavors. An absolute win-win situation." says Dr. Doris Hafenbradl, Managing Director and CTO at Electrochaea.

About Electrochaea: Electrochaea offers a technology to produce synthetic methane, a renewable fuel that replaces fossil natural gas and can be stored and transported in the existing gas grid. Electrochaea's patented process helps combat climate change by utilizing CO2 to produce a renewable energy source and provides a solution for long-term storage of intermittent renewable energy. Industrial-scale pilot plants have already been commissioned in the USA,

Switzerland and Denmark. Electrochaea is headquartered in Germany, with offices in Denmark and the United States. Electrochaea is one of the Global 100 Cleantechs. Visit us at https://www.electrochaea.com/