Plant-Based Biologics Market Forecast 2031: $182.9 Million Valuation Predicted by Allied Market Research

Plant-Based Biologics Market Size 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plant-based biologics market garnered $116.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $182.9 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The plant-based biologics market refers to the sector focused on the development, production, and commercialization of biologic products derived from plants. Biologics are complex molecules, such as proteins, antibodies, and vaccines, that are produced using living systems. In the case of plant-based biologics, these molecules are produced using plants as expression systems.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/75033

Impact of Covid-19 on the Plant-Based Biologics Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global plant-based biologics market, as several clinical trials for plant-based biologics were either postponed or canceled and the rate of drug research and regulatory approvals had slowed down during the lockdown.

The Covid-19 pandemic had raised the demand for vaccines, notably those made with plant-based biologics. However, the pandemic had highlighted the need for more agile and adaptive manufacturing systems that can quickly respond to emerging infectious diseases.

The pandemic had resulted in greater investment in plant-based biologics research and development. Governments and commercial corporations are investing in the development of new biologics and production methods which is anticipated to aid in the response to future pandemics and other global health issues.

Procure Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/plant-based-biologics-market

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global plant-based biologics market based on product type, source, target disease, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the leaf-based segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global plant-based biologics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the seed-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on source, the tobacco segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global plant-based biologics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/75033

Based on target disease, the Fabry disease segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global plant-based biologics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the other segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global plant-based biologics market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global plant-based biologics market analyzed in the research include Leaf Expression Systems, Zea Biosciences, Planet Biotechnology Inc., InVitria, plantform corporation, IBIO, Inc., Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Inc., Ventria Bioscience Inc., Medicago Inc., Eleva GmbH.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global plant-based biologics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Hearing Amplifiers Market>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hearing-amplifiers-market-A10990

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hospital-acquired-infection-control-market-A10994

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬 -

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:

www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog:

https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |