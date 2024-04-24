WOO X Lists $CKB on its Spot Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed $CKB on its spot market.



The Nervos Network is an open-source, public blockchain ecosystem designed to foster a peer-to-peer crypto-economy network. This platform enables users to access a diverse array of securely verified blockchain services and features.

Known as the Common Knowledge Base, the base layer is the foundation of the Nervos ecosystem and is powered by its native token, $CKB. This layer operates on a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism, which supports the network by compensating miners for securing the network, managing its resources, and facilitating user storage on the blockchain.

To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit WOO X

Contact:

media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.