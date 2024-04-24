Voices of Pacific Women: Tekura Moeka’a

Negotiating a Legally Binding Instrument on Plastic Pollution including in the Marine Environment

23 April 2024, Ottawa, Canada - For this young Cook Islands woman, she found it was a matter of “fight or flight” when it came to her very first UN negotiations on a new global plastic pollution treaty, choosing to put up a good fight.

Ms Tekura Moeka’a has represented the Cook Islands at the table for the past three Intergovernmental Negotiation Committees for a legally binding instrument on plastic pollution including in the marine environment.

Kura, as she is known, is the Policy and Planning Manager with the Cook Islands National Environment Service. She’s also a Cook Islands voice delivering interventions and statements on behalf of the island nation as well as engaging effectively in Pacific Islands negotiations preparatory work, all things she never imagined she would be doing.

“Interestingly enough, back in high school as a social studies prefect I participated in MUNA, Model United Nations Assembly, and when I reflect on that, it was actually my first time to have an idea of what negotiations look like. I mean, it was smaller scale, and was a “model” but it invited lots of high schools that came dressed up as the countries they represented to negotiate on the topics of the day,” said Kura.

“At that time, I would never have thought that I would participate in actual UN Negotiations!”

Having taken part in a one-day negotiations training in the Cook Islands, much of what Kura has learnt in this space has been through experiences as well as the guidance from other Pacific negotiators. She has learnt that preparation is key, although that can be in varying levels from reading and understanding the agenda to reading consistently before, and during the negotiations themselves to keep updated with every aspect.

One of her biggest lessons as a new negotiator is her growth in confidence. Especially being able to find her voice to represent the Cook Islands in negotiations of over 170 countries at a time.

“Confidence helps. You’re representing your country. We all have a voice, don’t be afraid to raise it even if you must disagree with your colleagues, and don’t be afraid to make mistakes. There is always room for improvement and always space to learn – learning on the job is one of the best ways to learn,” said Kura who questioned her own abilities when she first started as a negotiator.

“At first, I was a bit unsure as to what value I bought to the team and once I overcame that I then had to think about communicating in the space. I advocate for making sure your voice is heard, but in negotiations you need to use the best way to make sure your voice is heard. There is making noise, and then there is making good input so you can critically contribute to the conversation instead of making noise for the sake of it. This is something I learnt.”

History is forecast to be made this year when the world will have its very first legally binding agreement to address plastic pollution including in the marine environment. Over 170 countries are meeting to negotiate this this text across five different INC sessions that started in 2022 and is promised to end in November this year.

This is a global milestone to address one of the three planetary crises of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss. Approximately 430 tonnes of plastic is produced on an annual basis, two-thirds of which is short-lived plastic which more often than not ends up in our ocean.

Being able to make a positive difference in the world and for the Cook Islands, through these global negotiations is one outcome that empowers Kura. As for her advice to other young Pacific Islands women considering a career path in negotiations Kura is clear.

“I would say, without sugarcoating anything, that negotiations are hard. You must be physically and mentally ready to negotiate. My advice would be is to be confident in who you are, that your knowledge, expertise, and experience adds value to these discussions,” said Kura.

“I think we tend to feel that we are small fish in big ponds, that we don’t have much to contribute, or we just agree with what everyone is saying, or we hear people talking and we aren’t always sure as to whether we can talk too. I think you must be assured in what you bring to the table because you know, as a Pacific Islander, you have a very real voice with value.”

The fourth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment is taking place in Ottawa, Canada, from 23-29 April 2024.

The Pacific Islands are represented by the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu through the support of the Government of Australia and the United Nations.

They are supported by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), working with partners the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS), Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner (OPOC), The Pacific Community (SPC), Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA), Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL), University of Wollongong, WWF and Massey University.

For more information, visit: https://www.unep.org/inc-plastic-pollution/session-4

