Electric Vehicle Solid State Battery Market to Surge, Reaching $1.9 Billion by 2035 | Growing at a CAGR of 18%

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a new report on the "Electric Vehicle Solid State Battery Market Size." According to the report, The global electric vehicle solid state battery market is expected to be valued at $0.37 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18% from 2025 to 2035. The report offers extensive information on top market segments categorized into propulsion type, vehicle type, battery energy density, and region. Furthermore, this report illustrates the scope of the market in terms of prevailing market conditions, key benefits, market size and share analysis, and business competitiveness. All information on the global electric vehicle solid state battery market serves as a valuable resource for organizations, new competitors, and shareholders, enabling them to make wise decisions to achieve their goals and long-term success.

The research report utilizes a thorough methodology that combines both primary and secondary research, incorporating detailed information on accurate statistics, regional perspectives, and more. Primary research involves forming official partnerships, conducting conference calls, seeking expert opinions, and more. Secondary research, on the other hand, is based on trustworthy sources consisting of company profiles, webcasts, press releases, regulatory guidelines, and other reputable sources.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

This research report analyzes the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global electric vehicle solid state battery industry, assisting businesses in upgrading their product and service portfolios. Factors such as an increase in the demand for electric vehicle fast charging technology, growth in demand for long-range EVs, and enhanced safety compared to lithium-ion batteries are driving the growth of the global electric vehicle solid-state battery market.

However, the market is facing a downturn due to high costs compared to traditional EV batteries and technical issues regarding the production of solid-state batteries. Moreover, the invention of the battery-as-a-service model, favorable government policies, and the surge in the penetration of zero-emission EVs are anticipated to open new avenues for the industry in the upcoming era.

This research report focuses on the competitive landscape of the global electric vehicle solid state battery market. It defines a qualitative and quantitative analysis of leading players in the market, which helps to understand the wider commercial environment and the relevant strengths and weaknesses of the top players in the market. These players implement various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, strategic alliances, expansion of geographical reach, and the launch of new products or technologies to sustain the competitive market.

Ilika

Solid Power

TDK Corporation

st microelectronics

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Cymbet

Northvolt AB

LG Chem

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

QuantumScape Corporation

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲

Solid-state batteries have the capability of providing higher energy storage than traditional lithium-ion batteries. Recent advancements in materials science and manufacturing methods have played a key role in improving the energy storage capacity of solid-state batteries, potentially extending the range of electric vehicles.

𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲

Solid-state batteries offer enhanced safety compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries because they do not contain liquid electrolytes, which are susceptible to fire. This enhanced safety feature is very attractive to both electric vehicle manufacturers and customers.

𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐧

Solid-state batteries have a longer lifespan than lithium-ion batteries due to the absence of certain degradation mechanisms associated with liquid electrolytes. This could result in a reduction in battery replacement costs for EV owners over time.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

The production of solid-state batteries continues to be a challenge, but recent initiatives have focused on the development of scalable production processes to meet the demand of the automotive sector. Improvements in manufacturing techniques and the benefits of increasing production are expected to reduce costs and accelerate adoption.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of prevailing trends, top market segments, forecasts, and dynamics in the global electric vehicle solid state battery market from 2025 to 2035. The main objective is to identify existing opportunities in the business environment.

Porter's Five Forces analysis model evaluates the dynamic power of buyers and suppliers to help stakeholders make business decisions focused on profitability and enhance their supplier-buyer network.

Major countries in each region are categorized based on their revenue contribution to the global electric vehicle solid state battery market.

The report analyzes the profiles of the leading market players, allowing a thorough evaluation compared to competitors and providing valuable information on the position of each player in the market.

