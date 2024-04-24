Miche Fest Announces 2024 Lineup with New Beachside Stage Headlining Junior H, Kali Uchis, Los Ángeles Azules and More
Chicago’s Latino Festival Returns with more Sol, Playa, and Micheladas
What started as an idea to blend music, Latin culture, and beloved micheladas has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miche Fest, Chicago’s Latino Festival, today announces its return on July 13-14, unveiling an exciting new beachside location and lineup featuring Junior H, Kali Uchis, Los Ángeles Azules, and Luis R. Conriquez, among others.
Celebrating its sixth year, Miche Fest’s anticipated return to Chicago is even sweeter with its debut to Oakwood Beach, elevating the festival experience to new heights and making it bigger and bolder than ever before. The beachside stage also includes performances by Chino Pacas, Santa Fe Klan, Ryan Castro, Piso 21, De La Ghetto, J Santos, Jasiel Nuñez, Hermanos Espinoza, Los Primos del Este, Los Esquivel, and Chicago bands Los K-Bros and El Malo.
This year’s Miche Fest promises a dynamic celebration of cultúra, música latina, and tasty micheladas, offering festival goers an unforgettable summer festival experience. Among the A-List lineup, the festival features larger activations, new games and rides, an enhanced VIP experience, and a vibrant new atmosphere with more sol, playa, and micheladas.
“What started as an idea to blend music, Latin culture, and beloved micheladas has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible,” says Fernando Nieto, Co-founder of Miche Fest. “This festival is for all Latinos to come out and enjoy summertime the way Chicago does it. We’re beyond ecstatic to bring Miche Fest to Oakwood Beach for our sixth year, offering a bigger, bolder, and more exciting experience than ever before.”
Since 2018, Miche Fest has brought top and rising stars to Chicago’s South Side neighborhoods for a celebration of culture, community, and summer enjoyment. The beloved home-grown festival grows more significantly each year, and has featured artists such as Prince Royce, Natti Natasha, Gerardo Ortiz, and Elvis Crespo–cultivating a unique blend of Latin musical melodies that unite Chicago’s diverse Latin community. Miche Fest 2024 is presented by Tribú Gives in collaboration with Zamora Live and VivaTuMusica.
Miche Fest is set to take place at Oakwood Beach (4100 South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL, 60653), on July 13-14 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees must be 18 years or older to attend.
Festival tickets go on general sale on Friday, April 26 at 12 p.m. VIP passes are available for ages 21 and older due to the alcohol offerings available exclusively to VIP attendees.
Don’t miss out on Chicago’s ultimate summer Latino festival experience. For more information and first access to tickets, visit www.michefest.live. Follow @michefestchi on Instagram and @chimichefest on Facebook for real-time updates.
About Tribú Gives
Tribú Gives is a Chicago-based event production company that hosts cultural events such as Miche Fest and My House Music Fest. Driven to provide an inclusive and multigenerational festival experience, Tribú Gives strives to modernize traditions.
About Zamora Live
Zamora Live is a full-service Entertainment, Media, and Marketing Agency with offices in the U.S., Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Central America. With extensive experience and knowledge of Hispanic and crossover markets, it represents many of the most sought-after Latin music artists and stars of the moment, providing a range of strategic consulting and marketing services, as well as serving corporate clients and independent artists. Visit www.zamoralive.com for more information.
About VivaTuMusica
VivaTuMusica's network produces thousands of Hispanic events annually, from national festivals, concerts to nightclubs and much more. Viva is the most prolific Latino promoter in Chicago offering a tremendous menu of opportunities in all Latino genres of music and family entertainment. Música is our business! Visit www.vivatumusica.com for more information.
