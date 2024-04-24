ReturnBear Continues International Expansion with the Addition of Chief Revenue Officer Bernadette Hunter

With an impressive twenty-year track record in sales and marketing, Hunter is poised to steer ReturnBear through its next phase of growth

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReturnBear, the reverse logistics solution for cross-border returns, is excited to announce the appointment of Bernadette Hunter as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With an accomplished career that spans over two decades, Hunter brings a wealth of experience in logistics, sales and marketing to her new role, where she will help steer ReturnBear through its next phase of international growth.

Hunter has been pivotal in shaping eCommerce strategy and retail customer experiences at the world’s largest tech corporations, including Microsoft, Meta (formally Facebook), and Yahoo. As VP of Sales and Partnerships at FlavorCloud, a cross-border shipping logistics platform that removes international shipping friction, she spearheaded the company’s go-to-market strategy and revenue growth. Her growth ambitions started early in her career, with her self-taught coding skills in the late ’90s paving the way for a career that blossomed amidst Silicon Valley's tech boom. “I consider myself so fortunate to have worked alongside large brands like eBay, Amazon, and Nordstrom on their ecommerce strategy, as well as so many emerging direct-to-consumer brands growing quickly on platforms like Shopify,” stated Hunter.

"We are thrilled to have Bernadette join our team. Her dynamic leadership and extensive background in eCommerce, sales, marketing, and logistics make her a perfect fit for advancing our mission to turn returns from a liability to an opportunity," said Sylvia Ng, CEO of ReturnBear. "Bernadette's appointment is key to navigating our aggressive global expansion plans and further enhancing our service offerings in each key market."

Since its inception, ReturnBear has quickly established itself as a much-needed solution for merchants looking to transform their returns experience. ReturnBear’s network gives brands access to 1000+ package-free, label-free return drop-off locations across Canada, as well as regional mail-in returns hubs. ReturnBear’s end-to-end reverse logistics network creates both convenience for consumers and increased profitability for brands. Its holistic platform provides seamless self-serve returns, instant refunds (backed by return verification to protect retailers from returns fraud), and optimized logistics strategies like consolidated cross-border shipments for brands.

"I am thrilled to join ReturnBear at such a pivotal time in its growth trajectory. The opportunity to meld my passion for cross-border shipping technology and customer-centric strategies to revolutionize the ecommerce returns process is incredibly exciting. Together with the talented team, we're not just aiming to simplify returns; we're setting out to create a seamless, enjoyable experience for consumers and a profitable, sustainable system for retailers. I believe in the power of innovation to transform challenges into opportunities, and I'm eager to contribute towards making ReturnBear the gold standard in global reverse logistics. What we’ve built in Canada is just the beginning," stated Bernadette Hunter.

ReturnBear is dedicated to making returns a convenient experience for the customer and a valuable touchpoint for retailers. In an ecommerce world where efficiency and customer satisfaction are paramount, ReturnBear is at the forefront with solutions that benefit all stakeholders in the international shipping journey.

ABOUT RETURNBEAR

Founded in October 2021 with a mission to make returns convenient for consumers, profitable for brands, and better for the planet, ReturnBear is a first-to-market global end-to-end returns management solution. Brands using ReturnBear can offer streamlined returns to their customers, along with convenient drop-off and mail-in options for instant refunds. Merchants can count on ReturnBear to gain visibility into returns across sales channels and save on return shipping costs.

ReturnBear is backed by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Koru, an innovative venture foundry that builds new businesses to drive disruptive growth for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan portfolio companies. ReturnBear is a modern solution that makes eCommerce returns delightful for consumers, and more efficient for retailers by reducing the cost and complexity of their reverse logistics.

