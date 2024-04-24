Acclaimed Pop Artist DAYVID Makes Triumphant Return with New Single “Always The Friend"
EINPresswire.com/ -- After a hiatus filled with self-discovery and artistic evolution, DAYVID is set to unveil his latest single, "Always The Friend," on April 26, 2024. The new track signifies DAYVID's much-anticipated comeback to the music world since his previous release in 2020.
The heart of DAYVID's journey is one of resilience and growth, punctuated by unforeseen challenges and moments of profound introspection. Amidst the burgeoning success of his music career in 2020, the global pandemic brought the world to a standstill, halting DAYVID's momentum and forcing him to confront the uncertainties of an ever-changing landscape.
However, after navigating these turbulent waters, DAYVID emerged with newfound determination and a renewed sense of purpose. In 2022, he embarked on a journey of self-reinvention, driven by an unwavering commitment to his craft and a desire to share his authentic voice with the world once more.
"Always The Friend" is DAYVID's artistic leap forward, featuring a fusion of deep lyrics and vibrant melodies, crafted with industry talents like Ameerah, Zac Poor, Johnny Powers Severin, and Morgan Taylor Reid. The single was produced by Grammy-nominee Reid, with mixing by Josh Florez and mastering by Dale Becker from Becker Mastering (Pasadena, CA), offering a polished and profound sound.
"I wrote 'Always The Friend' in 2017 and knew it had potential, but it took a collaboration with Morgan Taylor Reid to fully realize its power,” DAYVID says. “It's a song about the yearning for a friend who's looking for love in all the wrong places - a sentiment that everyone can relate to it on some level at some point throughout their lives.”
"Always The Friend" will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, on April 26, 2024. Follow DAYVID on Instagram @officialdayvid, TikTok @official_dayvid, X @dayvid_official and on Facebook @officialdayvid.
About DAYVID
DAYVID, a 26-year-old San Diego native, is an independent artist whose Pop, RnB, and electronic sound is as versatile as it is captivating. He first graced the music scene in 2017, quickly racking up millions of streams and radio buzz by 2020. His ascent was halted by the pandemic, but he's since reignited his passion for music. Rising resiliently, DAYVID's 2024 song "Always The Friend" showcases his dynamic vocals and a powerful narrative on friendship. With over 2.5 million Spotify streams and a past influenced by greats such as Prince and Bruno Mars, DAYVID's music is a journey for the soul, destined to leave a lasting impact.
Ann Kerr
The heart of DAYVID's journey is one of resilience and growth, punctuated by unforeseen challenges and moments of profound introspection. Amidst the burgeoning success of his music career in 2020, the global pandemic brought the world to a standstill, halting DAYVID's momentum and forcing him to confront the uncertainties of an ever-changing landscape.
However, after navigating these turbulent waters, DAYVID emerged with newfound determination and a renewed sense of purpose. In 2022, he embarked on a journey of self-reinvention, driven by an unwavering commitment to his craft and a desire to share his authentic voice with the world once more.
"Always The Friend" is DAYVID's artistic leap forward, featuring a fusion of deep lyrics and vibrant melodies, crafted with industry talents like Ameerah, Zac Poor, Johnny Powers Severin, and Morgan Taylor Reid. The single was produced by Grammy-nominee Reid, with mixing by Josh Florez and mastering by Dale Becker from Becker Mastering (Pasadena, CA), offering a polished and profound sound.
"I wrote 'Always The Friend' in 2017 and knew it had potential, but it took a collaboration with Morgan Taylor Reid to fully realize its power,” DAYVID says. “It's a song about the yearning for a friend who's looking for love in all the wrong places - a sentiment that everyone can relate to it on some level at some point throughout their lives.”
"Always The Friend" will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, on April 26, 2024. Follow DAYVID on Instagram @officialdayvid, TikTok @official_dayvid, X @dayvid_official and on Facebook @officialdayvid.
About DAYVID
DAYVID, a 26-year-old San Diego native, is an independent artist whose Pop, RnB, and electronic sound is as versatile as it is captivating. He first graced the music scene in 2017, quickly racking up millions of streams and radio buzz by 2020. His ascent was halted by the pandemic, but he's since reignited his passion for music. Rising resiliently, DAYVID's 2024 song "Always The Friend" showcases his dynamic vocals and a powerful narrative on friendship. With over 2.5 million Spotify streams and a past influenced by greats such as Prince and Bruno Mars, DAYVID's music is a journey for the soul, destined to leave a lasting impact.
Ann Kerr
18 NLA Management
+1 (323) 333-7367
ann@18nlamanagement.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
Other