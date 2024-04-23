Voodoo Doughnut and Kane Brown Unite in Sweet Harmony with Kane Brown’s In The Air Doughnut

Limited Edition Country Music Collaboration Doughnut To Benefit Local Boys & Girls Clubs

Portland, OR, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voodoo Doughnut, renowned for its innovative artisanal doughnuts, proudly unveils an exciting collaboration with country music sensation Kane Brown. Introducing Kane Brown’s In The Air Doughnut, a delectable creation inspired by Kane Brown's electrifying "In The Air" tour with a few of his favorite flavors.

Handcrafted with Voodoo's signature flair, Kane Brown's In The Air Doughnut is a decadent delight tailored for chocolate aficionados. This luxurious chocolate cake doughnut is lavishly coated in smooth chocolate frosting, adorned with handcrafted marshmallow fluff, and finished with a drizzle of rich peanut butter. Each bite harmonizes classic flavors with a unique marshmallow twist, honoring Kane Brown's music and the excitement of his In The Air tour.

"We're thrilled to introduce Kane Brown’s In The Air Doughnut to our fans in these vibrant cities," expressed Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut. "Not only does it promise an irresistible culinary journey, but it also champions a noble cause. Music is deeply ingrained in our doughnut culture, and partnering with Kane Brown to commemorate his tour with this delightful creation feels like a natural fit. We take pride in donating a portion of each sale to Boys & Girls Clubs, supporting youth empowerment and inspiration."

The limited-edition doughnut will be exclusively available in select Voodoo Doughnut markets:

Houston, TX: April 22nd – 30th

Austin, TX: April 22nd – 30th

Denver & Boulder, CO: September 2nd – September 10th

Dallas, TX: September 9th – September 17th

Guests visiting Voodoo Doughnut locations in Houston and Austin can scan QR codes inside signature pink doughnut boxes for a chance to win a pair of tickets to their local Kane Brown concert. Similarly, in September, visitors to Voodoo Doughnut locations in Denver, Boulder, and Dallas can participate in the same opportunity.

About Voodoo Doughnut Giving:

Established in 2003, Voodoo Doughnut has continually shown its dedication to community engagement through partnerships with national and local nonprofit organizations. These collaborations allow Voodoo Doughnut to support causes reflecting their values and enhancing society. Since formalizing their giving programs in 2019, Voodoo Doughnut has raised over $250,000 for their esteemed partners, significantly impacting the communities they serve.

About Voodoo Doughnut:

Established in 2003 in Portland, Oregon, Voodoo Doughnut is an iconic doughnut shop renowned for its innovative and artisanal approach. With 22 U.S. locations and 3 locations in development, Voodoo Doughnut has become the destination for doughnut enthusiasts nationwide. Committed to quality, innovation, and delivering an unparalleled guest experience, Voodoo Doughnut continually redefines the art of doughnut-making, offering customers a delightful selection of unique and delicious treats. To explore the world of Voodoo Doughnut, please visit https://www.voodoodoughnut.com/ and connect on social media platforms @VoodooDoughnut.

Attachments

Taylor Fish Voodoo Doughnut 7192443672 taylor@voodoodoughnut.com