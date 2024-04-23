Minister McConalogue and Bord Bia targeting export opportunities at the 2024 Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona

The Seafood Expo Global is a key event for identifying potential new markets, targeting new customers and expanding Ireland’s presence in its established markets. The key Irish offerings during the three-day event include pelagic species such as herring, mackerel, and horse mackerel, whitefish, shellfish and crustacean species such as crab, mussels, prawns, scallop, oysters and lobster and farmed seafood including salmon and trout.