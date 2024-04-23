Submit Release
Timberland Bancorp Reports Second Fiscal Quarter Net Income of $5.71 Million

  • Quarterly EPS of $0.70
  • Quarterly Return on Average Assets of 1.22%
  • Quarterly Net Interest Margin of 3.48%
  • Net Loans Increased by 12% Year-Over-Year
  • Deposits Increased by 6% Year-Over-Year
  • Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOQUIAM, Wash., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.71 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This compares to net income of $6.30 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the preceding quarter and $6.66 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the comparable quarter one year ago.

For the first six months of fiscal 2024, Timberland’s net income decreased 15% to $12.00 million, or $1.47 per diluted common share, compared to $14.17 million, or $1.70 per diluted common share for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

“Our second quarter of fiscal year 2024 operating results were highlighted by solid earnings, moderate growth in loans and deposits, and continued stable asset quality metrics,” stated Dean Brydon, Chief Executive Officer. “While second quarter earnings and performance metrics were strong, they were lower compared to the year ago quarter, which was near the highest point of our margin in this interest rate cycle before deposit cost increases began compressing margins.”

As a result of Timberland’s solid earnings and strong capital position, its Board of Directors announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders to $0.24 per share, payable on May 24, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 10, 2024. This represents the 46th consecutive quarter Timberland will have paid a cash dividend.

“Our loan portfolio continues to grow, but not at the robust pace we’ve experienced during the past two years,” Brydon continued. “Construction loan balances declined during the quarter, in part due to construction projects completing and being transferred to permanent loan categories. Although loan origination volumes slowed during the quarter, net loans receivable increased by $23 million during the quarter. We continue to remain optimistic regarding the overall strength of our loan portfolio and the opportunities for growth in our markets, even in this anticipated ‘higher for longer’ interest rate environment. Credit quality continues to be monitored closely and our credit metrics remain relatively strong with only $3,000 in net charge-offs for the quarter and non-performing assets at only 19 basis points of total assets at the end of the second quarter.”

“The net interest margin was 3.48% for the second quarter, a 12 basis points contraction compared to the preceding quarter as the increase in cost of funds continued to outpace the growth in yields on interest-earning assets,” said Jonathan Fischer, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We believe the pace of net interest margin contraction has started to stabilize at current levels. Total deposits increased $11 million during the quarter, with increases in money market and certificates of deposit balances more than offsetting decreases in checking account balances. We believe we are near the peak for deposit costs, which should help our net interest margin stabilize or improve going forward.”

Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights (at or for the periods ended March 31, 2024, compared to March 31, 2023, or December 31, 2023):
  
    Earnings Highlights:

  • Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) decreased 9% to $0.70 for the current quarter from $0.77 for the preceding quarter and decreased 13% from $0.80 for the comparable quarter one year ago; EPS for the first six months of fiscal 2024 decreased 14% to $1.47 from $1.70 for the first six months of fiscal 2023;
  • Net income decreased 9% to $5.71 million for the current quarter from $6.30 million for the preceding quarter and decreased 14% from $6.66 million for the comparable quarter one year ago; Net income decreased 15% to $12.00 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024 compared to $14.17 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023;
  • Return on average equity (“ROE”) and return on average assets (“ROA”) for the current quarter were 9.67% and 1.22%, respectively;
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) for the current quarter compressed to 3.48% from 3.60% for the preceding quarter and from 3.99% for the comparable quarter one year ago; and
  • The efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 60.22% compared to 56.50% for the preceding quarter and 55.31% for the comparable quarter one year ago.

   Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 7% year-over-year;
  • Net loans receivable increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 12% year-over-year;
  • Total deposits increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 6% year-over-year;
  • Total shareholders’ equity increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 5% year-over-year;
  • Non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.19% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.18% at December 31, 2023 and 0.12% at March 31, 2023;
  • Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $29.75 and $27.79, respectively, at March 31, 2024; and
  • Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong at March 31, 2024 with only $20 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $707 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve.

Operating Results

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for credit losses plus non-interest income) for the current quarter decreased 3% to $18.25 million from $18.80 million for the preceding quarter and decreased 8% from $19.79 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in operating revenue compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in funding costs, and to a lesser extent, a decrease in non-interest income. These decreases to operating revenue were partially offset by an increase in interest income from loans and overnight funds. Operating revenue decreased by 8%, to $37.05 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024 from $40.24 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023, primarily due to an increase in funding costs, which outpaced the increase in interest income.

Net interest income decreased $369,000, or 2%, to $15.64 million for the current quarter from $16.00 million for the preceding quarter and decreased $1.52 million, or 9%, from $17.15 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.50% from 2.22% for the preceding quarter. Partially offsetting the increase in funding costs, was an increase in the weighted average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.16% from 5.07% for the preceding quarter and a $30.15 million increase in average total interest-earning assets. Timberland’s NIM for the current quarter compressed to 3.48% from 3.60% for the preceding quarter and from 3.99% for the comparable quarter one year ago.   The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $90,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees and the accretion of $10,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.   The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $142,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $10,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.   The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $99,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $15,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. Net interest income for the first six months of fiscal 2024 decreased $3.26 million, or 9%, to $31.64 million from $34.89 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023, primarily due to funding cost increases, which outpaced the increase in interest income. Timberland’s NIM compressed to 3.53% for the first six months of fiscal 2024 from 4.02% for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

A $166,000 provision for credit losses on loans was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The provision was primarily due to loan portfolio growth, which was partially offset by changes in the composition of the loan portfolio, as construction loan balances (which have a higher reserve factor) decreased. This compares to a $379,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the preceding quarter and a $475,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the comparable quarter one year ago. In addition, an $88,000 recapture of credit losses for unfunded commitments was recorded for the current quarter, primarily as a result of a decrease in the level of unfunded commitments for construction loans.

Non-interest income decreased $183,000 or 7%, to $2.62 million for the current quarter from $2.80 million for the preceding quarter and decreased $21,000, or 1%, from $2.64 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $52,000 decrease in ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees, a $37,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, a $35,000 decrease in service charges on deposits, and smaller changes in several other categories. Fiscal year-to-date non-interest income increased by 1% to $5.41 million from $5.34 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

Total operating (non-interest) expenses for the current quarter increased $367,000, or 3%, to $10.99 million from $10.62 million for the preceding quarter and increased $47,000 (less than 1%) from $10.94 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.   The increase in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, premises and equipment, technology and communications, and professional fees and smaller changes in several other categories. The efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 60.22% compared to 56.50% for the preceding quarter and 55.31% for the comparable quarter one year ago. Fiscal year-to-date operating expenses increased 1% to $21.62 million from $21.48 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023. The efficiency ratio for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was 58.34% compared to 53.38% for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

The provision for income taxes for the current quarter decreased $76,000, or 5%, to $1.47 million from $1.55 million for the preceding quarter, primarily due to lower taxable income.   Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to 19.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 20.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.1% for the first six months of fiscal 2024 compared to 20.2% for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

Balance Sheet Management

Total assets increased $12.12 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.91 billion at March 31, 2024 from $1.90 billion at December 31, 2023 and increased $120.62 million, or 7%, from $1.79 billion one year ago. The increase during the current quarter was primarily due to a $22.83 million increase in net loans receivable and a $22.33 million increase in total cash and cash equivalents, which was partially offset by a $34.22 million decrease in investment securities and CDs held for investment. The quarterly increase in assets was primarily funded by an $11.49 million increase in deposits.

Liquidity

Timberland has maintained a strong liquidity position (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) while continuing to grow the loan portfolio. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 15.2% of total liabilities at March 31, 2024, compared to 12.7% at December 31, 2023, and 14.0% one year ago. Timberland had secured borrowing line capacity of $707 million available through the FHLB and the Federal Reserve at March 31, 2024. With a strong and diversified deposit base, only 18% of Timberland’s deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized at March 31, 2024. (Note: This calculation excludes public deposits that are fully collateralized.)

Loans

Net loans receivable increased $22.83 million, or 2%, during the quarter to $1.36 billion at March 31, 2024 from $1.34 billion at December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to a $19.95 million increase in multi-family loans, a $13.31 million increase in one- to four-family loans and smaller increases in several other loan categories. Also impacting the quarterly comparison was a $27.18 million decrease in the undisbursed portion of construction loans in process. These increases to net loans receivable were partially offset by a $40.53 million decrease in construction and land development loans and smaller decreases in several other loan categories. The increases in multi-family loans and one-to-four family loans and the corresponding decrease in construction loans were, in large part, due to the construction portion of these loans being completed and moved into permanent financing categories.


Loan Portfolio
($ in thousands)
    March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
   March 31, 2023
    Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
Mortgage loans:                        
One- to four-family (a)   $ 276,433     19 %   $ 263,122     18 %   $ 216,639     16 %
Multi-family     167,275     12       147,321     10       103,870     8  
Commercial     577,373     40       579,038     40       547,876     41  
Construction - custom and owner/builder     122,988     8       134,878     9     124,071     9  
Construction - speculative one-to four-family     16,407     1       17,609     1       11,343     1  
Construction - commercial     32,318     2       36,702     3       31,458     3  
Construction - multi-family     36,795     3       57,019     4       83,051     6  
Construction - land development     16,051     1       18,878     1       17,018     1  
Land     31,821     2       28,697     2       24,520     2  
Total mortgage loans     1,277,461     88       1,283,264     88       1,159,846     87  
                         
Consumer loans:                        
Home equity and second mortgage     42,357     3       39,403     3       36,896     3  
Other     2,925     --       2,926     --       2,283     --  
Total consumer loans     45,282     3       42,329     3       39,179     3  
                         
Commercial loans:                        
Commercial business loans     135,505     9       136,942     9       129,306     10  
SBA PPP loans     367     --       423     --       572     --  
Total commercial loans     135,872     9       137,365     9       129,878     10  
Total loans     1,458,615     100 %     1,462,958     100 %     1,328,903     100 %
Less:                        
Undisbursed portion of construction loans in process     (77,502 )         (104,683 )         (99,253 )    
Deferred loan origination fees     (5,179 )         (5,337 )         (4,759 )    
Allowance for credit losses     (16,818 )         (16,655 )         (14,698 )    
Total loans receivable, net   $ 1,359,116         $ 1,336,283         $ 1,210,193      

_______________________
(a) Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $1,311, $1,425, and $200 at March 31 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.


The following table provides a breakdown of commercial real estate (“CRE”) mortgage loans by collateral type as of March 31, 2024:

CRE Loan Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral
($ in thousands)
 
Collateral Type   Balance   Percent of
CRE
Portfolio		   Percent of
Total Loan
Portfolio		   Average
Balance Per
Loan		   Non-
Accrual
Industrial warehouse   $ 112,318     20 %   8 %   $ 1,123     $ 195  
Medical/dental offices     81,335     14     6       1,291       --  
Office buildings     71,518     12     5       777       --  
Other retail buildings     51,422     9     3       547       --  
Mini-storage     39,228     7     3       1,453       --  
Hotel/motel     31,713     5     2       2,883       --  
Restaurants     27,583     5     2       563       --  
Gas stations/conv. stores     20,977     4     1       912       --  
Nursing homes     18,630     3     1       2,329       --  
Mobile home parks     10,869     2     1       494       --  
Shopping centers     10,854     2     1       1,809       --  
Churches     6,976     1     1       498       --  
Additional CRE     93,950     16     6       706       954  
Total CRE   $ 577,373     100 %   40 %   $ 899     $ 1,149  


Timberland originated $39.37 million in loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $88.93 million for the preceding quarter and $77.15 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. Timberland continues to originate fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans, a portion of which are sold into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income.   During the current quarter, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans totaling $2.28 million were sold compared to $3.80 million for the preceding quarter and $2.39 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Investment Securities
        
Timberland’s investment securities and CDs held for investment decreased $34.22 million, or 11%, to $285.61 million at December 31, 2023, from $319.83 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to maturities of U.S. Treasury investment securities (classified as held to maturity) totaling $48.00 million and, to a lesser extent, scheduled amortization. Partially offsetting these decreases, was the purchase of additional U.S. government agency mortgage-backed investment securities and U.S. Treasury investment securities, all of which were classified as available for sale.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $11.49 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2024, from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2023. The quarter’s increase consisted of a $42.31 million in money market account balances and a $35.04 million increase in certificates of deposit balances. These increases were partially offset by a $52.84 million decrease in NOW checking account balances, an $8.16 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposit balances and a $4.86 million decrease in savings account balances.

Deposit Breakdown
($ in thousands)
    March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
    Amount     Percent   Amount     Percent   Amount   Percent
Non-interest-bearing demand   $424,906     26 %   $433,065     27
 %   $479,283     31 %
NOW checking   336,621     20     389,463     24     403,463     26  
Savings   211,085     13     215,948     13     269,522     17  
Money market   311,994     19     269,686     17     210,390     14  
Certificates of deposit under $250   190,762     12     181,762     11     129,331     8  
Certificates of deposit $250 and over   118,698     7     96,145     6     56,778     4  
Certificates of deposit – brokered   44,488     3     41,000     2     --     --  
Total deposits   $1,638,554     100 %   $1,627,069     100 %   $1,548,767     100 %


Borrowings

Total borrowings were $20.00 million at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, the weighted average rate on the borrowings was 4.34%.

Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Ratios

Total shareholders’ equity increased $1.31 million, or 1%, to $238.70 million at March 31, 2024, from $237.37 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to net income of $5.71 million for the quarter and an $82,000 reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss category for fair value adjustments on available for sale investment securities. These increases to shareholders’ equity were partially offset by the payment of $1.94 million in dividends to shareholders and the repurchase of 99,787 shares of common stock for $2.67 million (an average price of $26.77 per share).   Timberland had 262,025 shares available to be repurchased in accordance with the terms of its existing stock repurchase plan at March 31, 2024.

Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 19.33%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.01%, a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) of 11.79%, and a shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio of 12.51% at March 31, 2024. Timberland’s held to maturity investment securities were $211.82 million at March 31, 2024, with a net unrealized loss of $13.53 million (pre-tax). Although not permitted by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), including these unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”) would result in a ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets of 12.02%, compared to 12.51%, as reported.

Asset Quality

Timberland’s non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.19% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.18% at December 31, 2023 and 0.12% at March 31, 2023 There were net charge-offs of $3,000 for the current quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $2,000 for the preceding quarter and net charge-offs of $6,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the current quarter, provisions for credit losses on loans of $166,000 and on investment securities of $3,000 were made, which were partially offset by an $88,000 recapture of credit losses on unfunded commitments. The ACL for loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.22% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.23% at December 31, 2023 and 1.20% one year ago.

Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans increased $598,000 or 17%, to $4.20 million at March 31, 2024, from $3.60 million at December 31, 2023. Non-accrual loans increased $239,000, or 7%, to $3.61 million at March 31, 2024, from $3.37 million at December 31, 2023.   The quarterly increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to a $466,000 increase in commercial real estate loans on non-accrual status, which was partially offset by a $222,000 decrease in one- to four-family loans on non-accrual status.

Non-Accrual Loans
($ in thousands)
 
    March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
    Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity
Mortgage loans:                        
One- to four-family   $ 380     3   $ 602     4   $ 378     2
Commercial     1,149     3     683     2     694     2
Construction – custom and owner/builder     152     1     150     1     --     --
Land     --     --     --     --     362     1
Total mortgage loans     1,681     7     1,435     7     1,434     5
                         
Consumer loans:                        
Home equity and second mortgage     165     1     171     1     241     2
Other     --     --     --     --     1     1
Total consumer loans     165     1     171     1     242     3
                         
Commercial business loans     1,759     6     1,760     6     293     4
Total loans   $ 3,605     14   $ 3,366     14   $ 1,969     12


About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and primarily serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 23 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).    

Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, are based on certain assumptions and often include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" and "could." Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance.  These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing geopolitical instability (including wars, conflicts, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, and other unexpected events outside of our control), as well as increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions, and any governmental or societal responses to novel coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic, including the possibility of new COVID-19 variants; credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in our allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses that may be impacted by deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets which may lead to increased losses and non-performing loans in our loan portfolio may result in our allowance for loan losses not being adequate to cover actual losses, and require us to materially increase our loan loss reserves; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long-term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources; uncertainty regarding the future of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR"), and the transition away from LIBOR toward new interest rate benchmarks; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Federal Reserve and of our bank subsidiary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, Division of Banks or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against us or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our allowance for loan losses, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits or impose additional requirements or restrictions on us, any of which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules and including changes as a result of COVID-19; our ability to attract and retain deposits; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risks associated with the loans in our consolidated balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; our ability to retain key members of our senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; our ability to implement our business strategies; our ability to manage loan delinquency rates; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact if any adverse changes in the securities markets, including on market liquidity; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; the economic impact of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services and other risks described in our reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this document might not occur and we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2024 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's consolidated financial condition and results of operations as well as its stock price performance.

TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 		  Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)   March 31,   Dec. 31,   March 31,
    2024   2023
   2023
  Interest and dividend income            
  Loans receivable   $ 18,909     $ 18,395     $ 14,950  
  Investment securities     2,246       2,311       2,460  
  Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments     82       91       64  
    Interest bearing deposits in banks     1,919       1,699       1,913  
  Total interest and dividend income     23,156       22,496       19,387  
               
  Interest expense            
  Deposits     7,301       6,143       2,236  
  Borrowings     220       349       --  
  Total interest expense     7,521       6,492       2,236  
  Net interest income     15,635       16,004       17,151  
  Provision for credit losses – loans     166       379       475  
  Provision for (recapture of ) credit losses – investment securities     3       (10 )     --  
  Recapture of credit losses - unfunded commitments     (88 )     (33 )     --  
  Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses     15,554       15,668       16,676  
               
  Non-interest income            
  Service charges on deposits     988       1,023       893  
  ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees     1,212       1,264       1,275  
  Gain on sales of loans, net     41       78       46  
  Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings     156       156       157  
  Recoveries on investment securities, net     2       5       2  
  Other     216       272       263  
  Total non-interest income, net     2,615       2,798       2,636  
               
  Non-interest expense            
  Salaries and employee benefits     6,024       5,911       6,046  
  Premises and equipment     1,081       973       1,001  
  Advertising     159       186       178  
  ATM and debit card processing     601       615       489  
  Postage and courier     145       126       147  
  State and local taxes     325       319       298  
  Professional fees     319       253       473  
  FDIC insurance expense     206       210       202  
  Loan administration and foreclosure     134       105       138  
  Technology and communication expense     1,040       974       880  
  Deposit operations     324       320       246  
  Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)     57       56       67  
  Other, net     576       576       779  
  Total non-interest expense, net     10,991       10,624       10,944  
               
  Income before income taxes     7,178       7,842       8,368  
  Provision for income taxes     1,470       1,546       1,705  
  Net income   $ 5,708     $ 6,296     $ 6,663  
               
  Net income per common share:            
  Basic   $ 0.71     $ 0.78     $ 0.81  
  Diluted     0.70       0.77       0.80  
               
  Weighted average common shares outstanding:            
  Basic     8,081,924       8,114,209       8,220,532  
  Diluted     8,121,109       8,166,048       8,304,370  


TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 		  Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)   March 31,       March 31,
    2024
       2023
  Interest and dividend income            
  Loans receivable   $ 37,304         $ 29,407  
  Investment securities     4,556           4,674  
  Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments     173           115  
    Interest bearing deposits in banks     3,618           4,304  
  Total interest and dividend income     45,651           38,500  
               
  Interest expense            
  Deposits     13,444           3,606  
  Borrowings     568           --  
  Total interest expense     14,012           3,606  
  Net interest income     31,639           34,894  
  Provision for credit losses – loans     545           1,000  
  Recapture of credit losses – investment securities     (7 )         --  
  Recapture of credit losses - unfunded commitments     (121 )         --  
  Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses     31,222           33,894  
               
  Non-interest income            
  Service charges on deposits     2,011           1,840  
  ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees     2,476           2,526  
  Gain on sales of loans, net     120           67  
  Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings     312           313  
  Recoveries on investment securities, net     7           5  
  Other     487           590  
  Total non-interest income, net     5,413           5,341  
               
  Non-interest expense            
  Salaries and employee benefits     11,936           11,946  
  Premises and equipment     2,054           1,925  
  Advertising     345           372  
  ATM and debit card processing     1,216           972  
  Postage and courier     271           268  
  State and local taxes     644           597  
  Professional fees     572           902  
  FDIC insurance expense     416           326  
  Loan administration and foreclosure     239           259  
  Technology and telecommunications     2,014           1,668  
  Deposit operations     644           592  
  Amortization of CDI     113           135  
  Other, net     1,151           1,517  
  Total non-interest expense, net     21,615           21,479  
               
  Income before income taxes     15,020           17,756  
  Provision for income taxes     3,016           3,587  
  Net income   $ 12,004         $ 14,169  
               
  Net income per common share:            
  Basic   $ 1.48         $ 1.72  
  Diluted     1.47           1.70  
               
  Weighted average common shares outstanding:            
  Basic     8,098,155           8,226,467  
  Diluted     8,143,701           8,311,630  


TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)   March 31,   Dec. 31,   March 31,
    2024   2023   2023
Assets            
Cash and due from financial institutions   $ 22,310     $ 28,656     $ 26,015  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     158,039       129,365       116,468  
Total cash and cash equivalents     180,349       158,021       142,483  
             
Certificates of deposit (“CDs”) held for investment, at cost     11,204       12,449       20,168  
Investment securities:            
Held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of ACL – investment securities)     211,818       266,085       277,911  
Available for sale, at fair value     61,746       40,446       54,838  
Investments in equity securities, at fair value     839       848       850  
FHLB stock     2,037       2,001       2,202  
Other investments, at cost     3,000       3,000       3,000  
Loans held for sale     1,311       1,425       200  
             
Loans receivable     1,375,934       1,352,938       1,224,891  
Less: ACL – loans     (16,818 )     (16,655 )     (14,698 )
Net loans receivable     1,359,116       1,336,283       1,210,193  
             
Premises and equipment, net     21,718       21,584       21,744  
BOLI     23,278       23,122       23,119  
Accrued interest receivable     7,108       6,731       5,295  
Goodwill     15,131       15,131       15,131  
CDI     564       621       813  
Loan servicing rights, net     1,717       1,925       2,535  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     1,624       1,698       1,844  
Other assets     4,674       3,745       4,292  
Total assets   $ 1,907,234     $ 1,895,115     $ 1,786,618  
             
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity            
Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand   $ 424,906     $ 433,065     $ 479,283  
Deposits: Interest-bearing     1,213,648       1,194,004       1,069,484  
Total deposits     1,638,554       1,627,069       1,548,767  
             
Operating lease liabilities     1,723       1,796       1,935  
FHLB borrowings     20,000       20,000       --  
Other liabilities and accrued expenses     8,278       8,881       8,255  
Total liabilities     1,668,555       1,657,746       1,558,957  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
         8,023,121 shares issued and outstanding – March 31, 2024
         8,120,708 shares issued and outstanding – December 31, 2023
         8,203,174 shares issued and outstanding – March 31, 2023		     32,338       34,869       37,979  
Retained earnings     207,086       203,327       190,177  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (745 )     (827 )     (495 )
Total shareholders’ equity     238,679       237,369       227,661  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,907,234     $ 1,895,115     $ 1,786,618  


  Three Months Ended                  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:   March 31,
2024		   Dec. 31,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Return on average assets (a)     1.22 %     1.36 %     1.48 %
Return on average equity (a)     9.67 %     10.75 %     11.86 %
Net interest margin (a)     3.48 %     3.60 %     3.99 %
Efficiency ratio     60.22 %     56.50 %     55.31 %
             
    Six Months Ended
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:   March 31,
2024		       March 31,
2023
Return on average assets (a)     1.28 %         1.55 %
Return on average equity (a)     10.18 %         12.74 %
Net interest margin (a)     3.53 %         4.02 %
Efficiency ratio     58.34 %         53.38 %
             
    Three Months Ended
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA:   March 31,
2024		   Dec. 31,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Non-accrual loans   $ 3,605     $ 3,366     $ 1,969  
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing     --       --       --  
Non-performing investment securities     79       85       93  
OREO and other repossessed assets     --       --       --  
Total non-performing assets (b)   $ 3,684     $ 3,451     $ 2,062  
             
Non-performing assets to total assets (b)     0.19 %     0.18 %     0.12 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during quarter   $ 3       $ 2     $ 6  
Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-accrual loans,     467 %     495 %     746 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable (c)     1.22 %     1.23 %     1.20 %
             
             
CAPITAL RATIOS:            
Tier 1 leverage capital     12.01 %     12.14 %     11.95 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital     18.08 %     18.22 %     18.16 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital                  18.08 %           18.22 %     18.16 %
Total risk-based capital     19.33 %     19.50 %     19.41 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     11.79 %     11.79 %     11.96 %
             
BOOK VALUES:            
Book value per common share   $ 29.75       $ 29.23       $ 27.75  
Tangible book value per common share (d)     27.79       27.29       25.81  

_____________________________________

(a) Annualized
(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets.
(c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for loan losses.
(d) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).                                

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023 
  Amount   Rate    Amount   Rate   Amount   Rate
                                         
Assets                                        
Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 1,365,417     5.57 %   $ 1,332,971     5.52 %   $ 1,200,872     4.98 %
Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)   298,003     3.14       317,164     3.03             340,317     2.97  
Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs   143,121     5.39       126,253     5.38       177,748     4.30  
Total interest-earning assets        1,806,541     5.16            1,776,388     5.07            1,718,937     4.51  
Other assets         81,337                   81,612                   84,072        
Total assets $ 1,887,878           $ 1,858,000           $ 1,803,009        
                                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                        
NOW checking accounts $ 367,924     1.61 %   $ 376,682     1.51 %   $ 412,642     0.83 %
Money market accounts       270,623     3.14       224,939     2.34       218,718     0.68  
Savings accounts   214,233     0.23       220,042     0.22       274,877     0.14  
Certificates of deposit accounts   295,202     4.16       268,628     3.97       170,547     2.22  
Brokered CDs   40,402     5.40       42,725     5.38       --     --  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,188,384     2.47       1,133,016     2.18       1,076,784     0.84  
Borrowings   20,001     4.42       28,804     4.81       6     5.43  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,208,385     2.50       1,161,820     2.22       1,076,790     0.84  
                                         
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   431,826             450,027             492,294        
Other liabilities   10,182                         11,878             9,136        
Shareholders’ equity   237,485             234,275             224,789        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,887,878           $ 1,858,000           $ 1,803,009        
                                         
Interest rate spread         2.66 %           2.85 %           3.67 %
Net interest margin (2)         3.48 %           3.60 %           3.99 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   149.50 %           152.90 %           159.64 %      

_____________________________________
(1) Includes other investments
(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets


  For the Six Months Ended 
  March 31, 2024                           March 31, 2023    
  Amount     Rate                  Amount     Rate 
                                         
Assets                                        
Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 1,349,105     5.53 %                 $ 1,182,420     4.97 %
Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)   307,636     3.08                           332,815     2.88  
Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs   134,643     5.37                     222,569     3.87  
Total interest-earning assets   1,791,384     5.10                          1,737,804     4.43  
Other assets   81,473                                 86,171        
Total assets $ 1,872,857                         $ 1,823,975        
                                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                        
NOW checking accounts $ 372,327     1.56 %                 $ 426,345     0.63 %
Money market accounts   247,656     2.78                     229,185     0.60  
Savings accounts   217,153     0.23                     277,382     0.13  
Certificates of deposit accounts   281,842     4.07                     152,814     1.84  
Brokered CDs   41,570     5.39                     --     --  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,160,548     2.32                     1,085,726     0.67  
Borrowings   24,427     4.65                     3     5.43  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,184,975     2.37                     1,085,729     0.67  
                                         
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   440,976                           505,949        
Other liabilities   11,035                           9,813        
Shareholders’ equity   235,871                           222,484        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,872,857                         $ 1,823,975        
                                         
Interest rate spread         2.73 %                         3.76 %
Net interest margin (2)         3.53 %                         4.02 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   151.17 %                         160.06 %      

_____________________________________
(1) Includes other investments
(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.

Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.

The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders’ equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

($ in thousands)   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
             
Shareholders’ equity   $                 238,679     $                 237,369     $                    227,661  
Less goodwill and CDI     (15,695 )     (15,752 )     (15,944 )
Tangible common equity   $                 222,984     $                 221,617     $                    211,717  
             
Total assets   $              1,907,234     $              1,895,115     $                1,786,618  
Less goodwill and CDI     (15,695 )     (15,752 )     (15,944 )
Tangible assets   $              1,891,539     $              1,879,363     $                1,770,674  

Contact: Dean J. Brydon, CEO
  Jonathan A. Fischer, President & COO
  Marci A. Basich, CFO
  (360) 533-4747
  www.timberlandbank.com


