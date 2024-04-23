- Docket Number:
Preventive vaccines are usually developed to prevent disease in a healthy population. The Office of Vaccines Research and Review, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, regulates preventive vaccines under authority of section 351 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 262), as well as specific sections of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and reviews investigational new drug applications (INDs) and biologics license applications (BLAs). (See, for example, Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Parts 312, 600, and 601). Most of the clinical trials of preventive vaccines conducted to support INDs and BLAs enroll healthy volunteers in all phases of vaccine testing. The enrollment of healthy volunteers warrants a very low tolerance for risk in those clinical trials.
