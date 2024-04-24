2024 BRT Standard Puts Urgent Spotlight on Climate Resilience, Gender Equity, Accessibility, and Operations

About

Founded in 1985, the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) has become a leading organization in promoting environmentally sustainable and equitable transportation policies and projects worldwide. ITDP focuses on working with municipalities and non-governmental organizations in developing countries to implement projects that show how air pollution, carbon emissions, traffic congestion and accidents can be reduced, or how the basic mobility of the poor can be improved. ITDP works in all types of cities on five continents, with offices in China, Brazil, India, Indonesia, East Africa, Mexico and the United States. Our teams include architects, urban planners, leading transport experts, cycling activists, developers, data scientists, and policy specialists working directly with local governments to make visible, on-the-ground improvements.

