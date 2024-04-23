embecta to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company with a 100-year legacy in insulin delivery, will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results, provide an operational update, and host a question and answer session, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, May 9, 2024.



Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.embecta.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 9, 2024, via the embecta investor relations website and archived on the website for one year.

About embecta

embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts:

Media Investors Christian Glazar Pravesh Khandelwal Sr. Director, Corporate Communications VP, Head of Investor Relations








