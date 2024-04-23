ROHM’s New Energy-Saving DC-DC Converter ICs Offered in the TSOT23 Package

Compact size reduces component area by 72%, contributing to smaller power supplies in consumer and industrial equipment

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced four new compact DC-DC step-down converter ICs suitable for consumer and industrial applications, including refrigerators, washing machines, Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), and inverters. ROHM is expanding the lineup which includes the BD9E203FP4-Z, a 2A buck converter with switching frequency of 350kHz.

In recent years, increasing application functionality in consumer devices and industrial equipment has driven the demand to minimize board space, resulting in a rise in the adoption rate of compact DC-DC converter ICs. Furthermore, as reducing standby power consumption is becoming a significant challenge, there is a growing need for DC-DC converter ICs to deliver higher efficiency during light load (low power) conditions.

To meet these demands, ROHM developed products that achieve higher efficiency in an even smaller package than existing SOP-J8 (JEDEC standard: SOIC8 equivalent) products. The new converter ICs deliver an output current of 1A to 3A in the compact TSOT23 package (2.8mm × 2.9mm). This reduces component area by up to 72% compared to the general SOP-J8 package (4.9mm × 6.0mm), contributing to the miniaturization of power supply blocks. In addition, adopting a flip chip on lead frame TSOT23 package design enables high-efficiency operation by eliminating bond wire resistance.

The BD9E105FP4-Z, BD9E202FP4-Z, and BD9E304FP4-LBZ also utilize a COT control mode during light load operation. As a result, efficiency during light load operation is improved over standard products, making them ideal for applications requiring low standby power consumption.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to focus on developing products that leverage analog design technologies, contributing to greater miniaturization and energy efficiency in consumer and industrial equipment applications.

TSOT23 Package Product Lineup

View the product lineup here: BD9E105FP4-Z, BD9E202FP4-Z, BD9E304FP4-LBZ, BD9A201FP4-LBZ

Application Examples

3.3V/5V/12V/24V power supply applications

Consumer appliances: Refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, etc.

Industrial equipment: PLCs, inverters, AC servos, etc.

Online Sales Information

Sales start date: March 2024 (in succession)

Online distributors: DigiKey, Mouser and Farnell

The products will be offered at other online distributors as they become available.

Additional Product Information

In addition to the ICs, evaluation boards and support tools are available that enable immediate evaluation during application design.

Support Tools

Calculation Sheet: A calculation tool for application circuits that facilitates external constant design. By setting values as described, users will be able to determine the circuit parameters that satisfy the desired characteristics. The Calculation Sheet is available for download from the ‘Tools’ section on each product page on ROHM’s website.

[BD9E105FP4-Z / BD9E304FP4-LBZ / BD9A201FP4-LBZ]

[BD9E105FP4-Z / BD9E304FP4-LBZ / BD9A201FP4-LBZ] ROHM Solution Simulator: A free simulation tool that runs on ROHM’s website* (https://www.rohm.com/solution-simulator). Changing the external constants in the topology described in the datasheet allows the optimal solution for frequency response (for a power supply) to be considered.

[BD9E105FP4-Z / BD9E202FP4-Z / BD9E304FP4-LBZ / BD9A201FP4-LBZ]

*Logging in to MyROHM is required to use the tool

[BD9E105FP4-Z / BD9E202FP4-Z / BD9E304FP4-LBZ / BD9A201FP4-LBZ] *Logging in to MyROHM is required to use the tool Other Content: SPICE models for circuit simulation along with application notes that contain useful information on thermal design, circuit design, and verification can also be downloaded from each product page.

ROHM Semiconductor