Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County to Hold Open House Plus Launch New Therapeutic Playroom
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Family Services Palm Beach County is due to hold an open house in which their new therapeutic playroom will be unveiled on Thursday, April 25th, 2024 from 4:00pm – 6:00pm.
Logo Center for Family Services Palm Beach County
The refurbished playroom is specially designed for use by children who have been subjected to abuse. Students in the Interior Design program at Palm Beach State College produced the playroom concept under the guidance of Professor Nancy Albert. The design features enhancements from the flooring and walls to furniture and lighting, including a one-way observation window. Funding for this project was provided from kind donors raising the paddle at the 24th Annual Old Bags Luncheon in the spring of 2023.
Commenting on the Open House and launch of the refurbished therapeutic playroom, Todd L’Herrou, Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Family Services said, “Our goal was to have a comfortable space for our youngest clients.” He noted that as Palm Beach County’s designated Sexual Abuse Treatment Program, the Center works a lot with children impacted by physical or sexual abuse. “Through the generosity of our supporters, we have been able to open this new space where the children can express those experiences, not just verbally but through play, as a step towards healing.”
About The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.
Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.
I: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram