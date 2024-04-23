Submit Release
Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the First Quarter of 2024

TUPELO, Miss., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2024.

   
(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended
  Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023
Net income and earnings per share:      
Net income $39,409   $28,124   $46,078  
After-tax loss on sale of securities       (15,711 )    
Basic EPS   0.70     0.50     0.82  
Diluted EPS   0.70     0.50     0.82  
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1)   0.65     0.76     0.82  
Impact to diluted EPS from after-tax loss on sale of securities (including impairments)       0.28      
                   

“The quarter's results reflect solid performance across the company, including good loan and deposit growth,” remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We continue to build balance sheet strength and believe this will keep Renasant well positioned for additional growth.”

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $39.4 million; diluted EPS was $0.70 and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) was $0.65
  • Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2024 was $125.9 million, down $2.7 million on a linked quarter basis
  • For the first quarter of 2024, net interest margin was 3.30%, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis
  • Cost of total deposits was 2.35% for the first quarter of 2024, up 18 basis points on a linked quarter basis
  • Noninterest income increased $21.0 million on a linked quarter basis. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized impairment charges of $19.4 million as a result of its determination to sell a portion of its available-for-sale securities; there was no such impairment in the first quarter of 2024. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 also included the receipt of $2.3 million related to Renasant's participation in a recovery agreement, with minimal recoveries in the first quarter of 2024
  • Mortgage banking income increased $4.8 million on a linked quarter basis. The mortgage division generated $0.4 billion in interest rate lock volume in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.1 billion on a linked quarter basis. Gain on sale margin was 1.78% for the first quarter of 2024, up 64 basis points on a linked quarter basis. In addition, during the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold a portion of its mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), recognizing a gain of $3.5 million
  • Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million on a linked quarter basis. The Company contributed $1.1 million to certain charitable organizations which were recorded in the line item "advertising and public relations" expense. These contributions qualify as tax credits and will reduce income tax expense dollar for dollar in 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded expense of $0.7 million related to the FDIC special assessment, as compared to the $2.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased $149.3 million on a linked quarter basis, representing 4.9% annualized net loan growth
  • Securities decreased $181.1 million on a linked quarter basis primarily driven by the sale of a portion of the Company's available-for-sale securities for proceeds of $177.2 million. A portion of the proceeds was used to purchase higher yielding securities, while the remainder, along with other cash flows from the securities portfolio, was used to fund loan growth.
  • Deposits at March 31, 2024 increased $160.4 million on a linked quarter basis. Brokered deposits decreased $119.2 million on a linked quarter basis to $342.3 million at March 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $67.5 million on a linked quarter basis and represented 24.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2024

Capital and Liquidity

  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) increased 0.8% and 1.7%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis
  • The Company has a $100 million stock repurchase program that is in effect through October 2024; there was no buyback activity during the first quarter of 2024

Credit Quality

  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2024
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was constant at 1.61% at March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023
  • The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 270.87% at March 31, 2024, compared to 286.26% at December 31, 2023
  • Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 were $0.2 million, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis
  • Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.59% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.56% at December 31, 2023, and criticized loans (which include classified and special mention loans) to total loans increased to 2.76% at March 31, 2024, compared to 2.16% at December 31, 2023

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended
  Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023
Interest income          
Loans held for investment $ 192,390   $ 188,535   $ 181,129   $ 173,198   $ 161,787  
Loans held for sale   2,308     3,329     3,751     2,990     1,737  
Securities   10,700     10,728     10,669     14,000     15,091  
Other   7,781     7,839     10,128     6,978     5,430  
Total interest income   213,179     210,431     205,677     197,166     184,045  
Interest expense          
Deposits   82,613     77,168     70,906     51,391     32,866  
Borrowings   7,276     7,310     7,388     15,559     15,404  
Total interest expense   89,889     84,478     78,294     66,950     48,270  
Net interest income   123,290     125,953     127,383     130,216     135,775  
Provision for credit losses          
Provision for loan losses   2,638     2,518     5,315     3,000     7,960  
Recovery of unfunded commitments   (200 )       (700 )   (1,000 )   (1,500 )
Total provision for credit losses   2,438     2,518     4,615     2,000     6,460  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   120,852     123,435     122,768     128,216     129,315  
Noninterest income   41,381     20,356     38,200     17,226     37,293  
Noninterest expense   112,912     111,880     108,369     110,165     109,208  
Income before income taxes   49,321     31,911     52,599     35,277     57,400  
Income taxes   9,912     3,787     10,766     6,634     11,322  
Net income $ 39,409   $ 28,124   $ 41,833   $ 28,643   $ 46,078  
           
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 36,572   $ 42,887   $ 41,833   $ 46,728   $ 46,078  
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 48,231   $ 52,614   $ 57,214   $ 59,715   $ 63,860  
           
Basic earnings per share $ 0.70   $ 0.50   $ 0.75   $ 0.51   $ 0.82  
Diluted earnings per share   0.70     0.50     0.74     0.51     0.82  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1)   0.65     0.76     0.74     0.83     0.82  
Average basic shares outstanding   56,208,348     56,141,628     56,138,618     56,107,881     56,008,741  
Average diluted shares outstanding   56,531,078     56,611,217     56,523,887     56,395,653     56,270,219  
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22  

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Performance Ratios

  Three Months Ended
  Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023
Return on average assets 0.92 % 0.65 % 0.96 % 0.66 % 1.09 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.86   0.99   0.96   1.08   1.09  
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.00   0.71   1.05   0.73   1.19  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.93   1.08   1.05   1.18   1.19  
Return on average equity 6.85   4.93   7.44   5.18   8.55  
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 6.36   7.53   7.44   8.45   8.55  
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 12.45   9.26   13.95   9.91   16.29  
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.58   13.94   13.95   15.94   16.29  
Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 67.52   75.11   64.38   73.29   62.11  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 68.23   66.18   63.60   62.98   61.30  
Dividend payout ratio 31.43   44.00   29.33   43.14   26.83  
                     

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

  As of
  Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023
Shares outstanding   56,304,860     56,142,207     56,140,713     56,132,478     56,073,658  
Market value per share $ 31.32   $ 33.68   $ 26.19   $ 26.13   $ 30.58  
Book value per share   41.25     40.92     39.78     39.35     39.01  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)   23.32     22.92     21.76     21.30     20.92  
Shareholders’ equity to assets   13.39 %   13.23 %   13.00 %   12.82 %   12.52 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)   8.04     7.87     7.55     7.37     7.13  
Leverage ratio   9.75     9.62     9.48     9.22     9.18  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   10.59     10.52     10.46     10.30     10.19  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.37     11.30     11.25     11.09     10.98  
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.00     14.93     14.91     14.76     14.68  

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023
Noninterest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 10,506   $ 10,603   $ 9,743   $ 9,733   $ 9,120  
Fees and commissions   3,949     4,130     4,108     4,987     4,676  
Insurance commissions   2,716     2,583     3,264     2,809     2,446  
Wealth management revenue   5,669     5,668     5,986     5,338     5,140  
Mortgage banking income   11,370     6,592     7,533     9,771     8,517  
Net losses on sales of securities (including impairments)       (19,352 )       (22,438 )    
Gain on extinguishment of debt   56     620              
BOLI income   2,691     2,589     2,469     2,402     3,003  
Other   4,424     6,923     5,097     4,624     4,391  
Total noninterest income $ 41,381   $ 20,356   $ 38,200   $ 17,226   $ 37,293  
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 71,470   $ 71,841   $ 69,458   $ 70,637   $ 69,832  
Data processing   3,807     3,971     3,907     3,684     3,633  
Net occupancy and equipment   11,389     11,653     11,548     11,865     11,405  
Other real estate owned   107     306     (120 )   51     30  
Professional fees   3,348     2,854     3,338     4,012     3,467  
Advertising and public relations   4,886     3,084     3,474     3,482     4,686  
Intangible amortization   1,212     1,274     1,311     1,369     1,426  
Communications   2,024     2,026     2,006     2,226     1,980  
Other   14,669     14,871     13,447     12,839     12,749  
Total noninterest expense $ 112,912   $ 111,880   $ 108,369   $ 110,165   $ 109,208  
                               

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023
Gain on sales of loans, net $ 4,535   $ 1,860   $ 3,297   $ 4,646   $ 4,770  
Fees, net   1,854     2,010     2,376     2,859     1,806  
Mortgage servicing income, net   4,981     2,722     1,860     2,266     1,941  
Total mortgage banking income $ 11,370   $ 6,592   $ 7,533   $ 9,771   $ 8,517  
                               

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 844,400   $ 801,351   $ 741,156   $ 946,899   $ 847,697  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   1,199,111     1,221,464     1,245,595     1,273,044     1,300,240  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   764,486     923,279     909,108     950,930     1,507,907  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   191,440     179,756     241,613     249,615     159,318  
Loans held for investment   12,500,525     12,351,230     12,168,023     11,930,516     11,766,425  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (201,052 )   (198,578 )   (197,773 )   (194,391 )   (195,292 )
Loans, net   12,299,473     12,152,652     11,970,250     11,736,125     11,571,133  
Premises and equipment, net   282,193     283,195     284,368     285,952     287,006  
Other real estate owned   9,142     9,622     9,258     5,120     4,818  
Goodwill and other intangibles   1,009,248     1,010,460     1,011,735     1,013,046     1,014,415  
Bank-owned life insurance   385,186     382,584     379,945     377,649     375,572  
Mortgage servicing rights   71,596     91,688     90,241     87,432     85,039  
Other assets   289,466     304,484     298,352     298,530     320,938  
Total assets $ 17,345,741   $ 17,360,535   $ 17,181,621   $ 17,224,342   $ 17,474,083  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 3,516,164   $ 3,583,675   $ 3,734,197   $ 3,878,953   $ 4,244,877  
Interest-bearing   10,720,999     10,493,110     10,422,913     10,216,408     9,667,142  
Total deposits   14,237,163     14,076,785     14,157,110     14,095,361     13,912,019  
Short-term borrowings   108,121     307,577     107,662     257,305     732,057  
Long-term debt   428,047     429,400     427,399     429,630     431,111  
Other liabilities   250,060     249,390     256,127     233,418     211,596  
Total liabilities   15,023,391     15,063,152     14,948,298     15,015,714     15,286,783  
           
Shareholders’ equity:          
Common stock   296,483     296,483     296,483     296,483     296,483  
Treasury stock   (99,683 )   (105,249 )   (105,300 )   (105,589 )   (107,559 )
Additional paid-in capital   1,303,613     1,308,281     1,304,891     1,301,883     1,299,458  
Retained earnings   978,880     952,124     936,573     907,312     891,242  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (156,943 )   (154,256 )   (199,324 )   (191,461 )   (192,324 )
Total shareholders’ equity   2,322,350     2,297,383     2,233,323     2,208,628     2,187,300  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,345,741   $ 17,360,535   $ 17,181,621   $ 17,224,342   $ 17,474,083  
                               

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
  Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans held for investment $ 12,407,976   $ 194,640   6.30 % $ 12,249,429   $ 190,857   6.18 % $ 11,688,534   $ 163,970   5.68 %
Loans held for sale   155,382     2,308   5.94 %   199,510     3,329   6.68 %   103,410     1,737   6.72 %
Taxable securities   1,891,817     9,505   2.01 %   2,050,175     9,490   1.85 %   2,635,130     13,317   2.02 %
Tax-exempt securities(1)   270,279     1,505   2.23 %   282,698     1,558   2.20 %   397,014     2,345   2.36 %
Total securities   2,162,096     11,010   2.04 %   2,332,873     11,048   1.89 %   3,032,144     15,662   2.07 %
Interest-bearing balances with banks   570,336     7,781   5.49 %   552,301     7,839   5.63 %   464,229     5,430   4.74 %
Total interest-earning assets   15,295,790     215,739   5.66 %   15,334,113     213,073   5.52 %   15,288,317     186,799   4.94 %
Cash and due from banks   188,503         180,609         197,782      
Intangible assets   1,009,825         1,011,130         1,011,557      
Other assets   708,895         669,988         660,242      
Total assets $ 17,203,013       $ 17,195,840       $ 17,157,898      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,955,989   $ 52,500   3.03 % $ 6,721,053   $ 47,783   2.82 % $ 6,066,770   $ 20,298   1.36 %
Savings deposits   860,397     730   0.34 %   888,692     765   0.34 %   1,052,802     826   0.32 %
Brokered deposits   445,608     5,987   5.39 %   632,704     8,594   5.39 %   395,745     4,418   4.53 %
Time deposits   2,319,420     23,396   4.06 %   2,185,737     20,026   3.63 %   1,564,855     7,324   1.90 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   10,581,414     82,613   3.13 %   10,428,186     77,168   2.94 %   9,080,172     32,866   1.47 %
Borrowed funds   544,564     7,276   5.35 %   543,344     7,310   5.37 %   1,281,552     15,404   4.86 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   11,125,978     89,889   3.24 %   10,971,530     84,478   3.06 %   10,361,724     48,270   1.89 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   3,518,612         3,703,050         4,386,998      
Other liabilities   244,142         260,235         222,382      
Shareholders’ equity   2,314,281         2,261,025         2,186,794      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,203,013       $ 17,195,840       $ 17,157,898      
Net interest income/ net interest margin   $ 125,850   3.30 %   $ 128,595   3.33 %   $ 138,529   3.66 %
Cost of funding     2.46 %     2.28 %     1.33 %
Cost of total deposits     2.35 %     2.17 %     0.99 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023
Earning asset mix:      
Loans held for investment   81.12 %   79.88 %   76.45 %
Loans held for sale   1.02     1.30     0.68  
Securities   14.14     15.21     19.83  
Interest-bearing balances with banks   3.72     3.61     3.04  
Total   100.00 %   100.00 %   100.00 %
       
Funding sources mix:      
Noninterest-bearing demand   24.03 %   25.23 %   29.74 %
Interest-bearing demand   47.50     45.80     41.13  
Savings   5.88     6.06     7.14  
Brokered deposits   3.04     4.31     2.68  
Time deposits   15.84     14.89     10.61  
Borrowed funds   3.71     3.71     8.70  
Total   100.00 %   100.00 %   100.00 %
       
Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 123   $ 283   $ 392  
Total accretion on purchased loans   800     1,117     885  
Total impact on net interest income $ 923   $ 1,400   $ 1,277  
Impact on net interest margin   0.02 %   0.04 %   0.03 %
Impact on loan yield   0.03     0.05     0.04  
                   

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023
Loan Portfolio:          
Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,869,408   $ 1,871,821   $ 1,819,891   $ 1,729,070   $ 1,740,778  
Lease financing   107,474     116,020     120,724     122,370     121,146  
Real estate - construction   1,243,535     1,333,397     1,407,364     1,369,019     1,424,352  
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages   3,429,286     3,439,919     3,398,876     3,348,654     3,278,980  
Real estate - commercial mortgages   5,753,230     5,486,550     5,313,166     5,252,479     5,085,813  
Installment loans to individuals   97,592     103,523     108,002     108,924     115,356  
Total loans $ 12,500,525   $ 12,351,230   $ 12,168,023   $ 11,930,516   $ 11,766,425  
                               

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023
Nonperforming Assets:          
Nonaccruing loans $ 73,774   $ 68,816   $ 69,541   $ 55,439   $ 56,626  
Loans 90 days or more past due   451     554     532     36,321     18,664  
Total nonperforming loans   74,225     69,370     70,073     91,760     75,290  
Other real estate owned   9,142     9,622     9,258     5,120     4,818  
Total nonperforming assets $ 83,367   $ 78,992   $ 79,331   $ 96,880   $ 80,108  
           
Criticized Loans          
Classified loans $ 206,502   $ 166,893   $ 186,052   $ 219,674   $ 222,701  
Special Mention loans   138,366     99,699     89,858     56,616     64,832  
Criticized loans(1) $ 344,868   $ 266,592   $ 275,910   $ 276,290   $ 287,533  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 201,052   $ 198,578   $ 197,773   $ 194,391   $ 195,292  
Net loan charge-offs $ 164   $ 1,713   $ 1,933   $ 3,901   $ 4,732  
Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans   0.01 %   0.06 %   0.06 %   0.13 %   0.16 %
Nonperforming loans / total loans   0.59     0.56     0.58     0.77     0.64  
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.48     0.46     0.46     0.56     0.46  
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans   1.61     1.61     1.63     1.63     1.66  
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans   270.87     286.26     282.24     211.85     259.39  
Criticized loans / total loans   2.76     2.16     2.27     2.32     2.44  

(1) Criticized loans include loans in risk rating classifications of classified and special mention.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=YbP0Ll7b. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2024 First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 6704083 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until May 8, 2024.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 120-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.3 billion and operates 193 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management; (ii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iii) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (iv) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, insurance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (v) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vi) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (vii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies; (viii) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (ix) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (x) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of our investment securities portfolio; (xi) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xii) changes in the sources and costs of the capital we use to make loans and otherwise fund our operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xiii) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xiv) changes in demand for loan products and financial services; (xv) concentration of deposit and credit exposure; (xvi) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xvii) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xviii) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xix) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xx) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) certain performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets, the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity, and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the first quarter of 2024, the gain on extinguishment of debt and the gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended
  Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)      
Net income (GAAP) $ 39,409   $ 28,124   $ 41,833   $ 28,643   $ 46,078  
Income taxes   9,912     3,787     10,766     6,634     11,322  
Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments)   2,438     2,518     4,615     2,000     6,460  
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 51,759   $ 34,429   $ 57,214   $ 37,277   $ 63,860  
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (56 )   (620 )            
Gain on sales of MSR   (3,472 )   (547 )            
Losses on sales of securities (including impairments)       19,352         22,438      
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 48,231   $ 52,614   $ 57,214   $ 59,715   $ 63,860  
           
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income      
Net income (GAAP) $ 39,409   $ 28,124   $ 41,833   $ 28,643   $ 46,078  
Amortization of intangibles   1,212     1,274     1,311     1,369     1,426  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   (237 )   (240 )   (269 )   (266 )   (299 )
Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 40,384   $ 29,158   $ 42,875   $ 29,746   $ 47,205  
           
Net income (GAAP) $ 39,409   $ 28,124   $ 41,833   $ 28,643   $ 46,078  
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (56 )   (620 )            
Gain on sales of MSR   (3,472 )   (547 )            
Losses on sales of securities (including impairments)       19,352         22,438      
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   691     (3,422 )       (4,353 )    
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 36,572   $ 42,887   $ 41,833   $ 46,728   $ 46,078  
Amortization of intangibles   1,212     1,274     1,311     1,369     1,426  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   (237 )   (240 )   (269 )   (266 )   (299 )
Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 37,547   $ 43,921   $ 42,875   $ 47,831   $ 47,205  
Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity      
Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,314,281   $ 2,261,025   $ 2,231,605   $ 2,217,708   $ 2,186,794  
Average intangible assets   1,009,825     1,011,130     1,012,460     1,013,811     1,011,557  
Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,304,456   $ 1,249,895   $ 1,219,145   $ 1,203,897   $ 1,175,237  
           
Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,203,013   $ 17,195,840   $ 17,235,413   $ 17,337,924   $ 17,157,898  
Average intangible assets   1,009,825     1,011,130     1,012,460     1,013,811     1,011,557  
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,193,188   $ 16,184,710   $ 16,222,953   $ 16,324,113   $ 16,146,341  
           
Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,322,350   $ 2,297,383   $ 2,233,323   $ 2,208,628   $ 2,187,300  
Intangible assets   1,009,248     1,010,460     1,011,735     1,013,046     1,014,415  
Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,313,102   $ 1,286,923   $ 1,221,588   $ 1,195,582   $ 1,172,885  
           
Total assets (GAAP) $ 17,345,741   $ 17,360,535   $ 17,181,621   $ 17,224,342   $ 17,474,083  
Intangible assets   1,009,248     1,010,460     1,011,735     1,013,046     1,014,415  
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,336,493   $ 16,350,075   $ 16,169,886   $ 16,211,296   $ 16,459,668  
           
Adjusted Performance Ratios          
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.92 %   0.65 %   0.96 %   0.66 %   1.09 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.86     0.99     0.96     1.08     1.09  
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   1.00     0.71     1.05     0.73     1.19  
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)   1.21     0.79     1.32     0.86     1.51  
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)   1.13     1.21     1.32     1.38     1.51  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   0.93     1.08     1.05     1.18     1.19  
Return on average equity (GAAP)   6.85     4.93     7.44     5.18     8.55  
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   6.36     7.53     7.44     8.45     8.55  
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   12.45     9.26     13.95     9.91     16.29  
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   11.58     13.94     13.95     15.94     16.29  
           
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share      
Average diluted shares outstanding   56,531,078     56,611,217     56,523,887     56,395,653     56,270,219  
           
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.70   $ 0.50   $ 0.74   $ 0.51   $ 0.82  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.65   $ 0.76   $ 0.74   $ 0.83   $ 0.82  
           
Tangible Book Value Per Share          
Shares outstanding   56,304,860     56,142,207     56,140,713     56,132,478     56,073,658  
           
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 41.25   $ 40.92   $ 39.78   $ 39.35   $ 39.01  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 23.32   $ 22.92   $ 21.76   $ 21.30   $ 20.92  
           
Tangible Common Equity Ratio          
Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP)   13.39 %   13.23 %   13.00 %   12.82 %   12.52 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)   8.04 %   7.87 %   7.55 %   7.37 %   7.13 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio          
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 125,850   $ 128,595   $ 130,131   $ 133,085   $ 138,529  
           
Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 41,381   $ 20,356   $ 38,200   $ 17,226   $ 37,293  
Gain on sales of MSR   3,472     547              
Gain on extinguishment of debt   56     620              
Losses on sales of securities (including impairments)       (19,352 )       (22,438 )    
Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 37,853   $ 38,541   $ 38,200   $ 39,664   $ 37,293  
           
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 112,912   $ 111,880   $ 108,369   $ 110,165   $ 109,208  
Amortization of intangibles   1,212     1,274     1,311     1,369     1,426  
Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 111,700   $ 110,606   $ 107,058   $ 108,796   $ 107,782  
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   67.52 %   75.11 %   64.38 %   73.29 %   62.11 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   68.23 %   66.18 %   63.60 %   62.98 %   61.30 %
           
Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin      
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 125,850   $ 128,595   $ 130,131   $ 133,085   $ 138,529  
Net interest income collected on problem loans   123     283     (820 )   364     392  
Accretion recognized on purchased loans   800     1,117     1,290     874     885  
Adjustments to net interest income $ 923   $ 1,400   $ 470   $ 1,238   $ 1,277  
Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 124,927   $ 127,195   $ 129,661   $ 131,847   $ 137,252  
           
Net interest margin (GAAP)   3.30 %   3.33 %   3.36 %   3.45 %   3.66 %
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)   3.28 %   3.29 %   3.35 %   3.43 %   3.63 %
           
Adjusted Loan Yield          
Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 194,640   $ 190,857   $ 183,521   $ 175,549   $ 163,970  
Net interest income collected on problem loans   123     283     (820 )   364     392  
Accretion recognized on purchased loans   800     1,117     1,290     874     885  
Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 193,717   $ 189,457   $ 183,051   $ 174,311   $ 162,693  
           
Loan yield (GAAP)   6.30 %   6.18 %   6.06 %   5.93 %   5.68 %
Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP)   6.27 %   6.14 %   6.04 %   5.89 %   5.64 %

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ year-to-date effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.

     
Contacts: For Media: For Financials:
  John S. Oxford James C. Mabry IV
  Senior Vice President Executive Vice President
  Chief Marketing Officer Chief Financial Officer
  (662) 680-1219 (662) 680-1281
     


