Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 totaled $83.9 million, a 14.3% decrease from $97.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 9.5% sequential decrease from $92.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross margin decreased to $45.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $46.5 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased sequentially from $47.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 53.8% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 47.6% for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased from 51.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating expenses increased to $44.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $36.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $40.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in legal expenses.

Net income for the first quarter was $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $8.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cash flow from operations totaled $2.7 million for the first quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $10.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $7.4 million, compared to $10.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2024 decreased 1.3% sequentially to approximately $239.2 million compared to approximately $242.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

Backlog for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 totaled $150.3 million, a 44.6% decrease from $271.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 6.5% sequential decrease from $160.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Commenting on first quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Q1 gross margins and operating expenses reflect a step up in royalty income and legal expenses relating to our campaign to assert Vicor Intellectual Property. Licenses to OEMs, giving access to patented power system technology from otherwise infringing suppliers, will complement future revenues from our 5G product line and ChiP foundry. These capabilities position Vicor ahead of demands for escalating current and power density, with superior performance and foundry capacity that anticipate market requirements.”

“As we confront challenges and pursue opportunities, 2024 will be seen as the year in which our product strategy, selective licensing of Intellectual Property and clarity of purpose secured Vicor’s future growth and profitability. We are pleased with our execution of this comprehensive vision.”

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.

VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED (Unaudited) MAR 31, MAR 31, 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 83,872 $ 97,816 Cost of revenues 38,749 51,282 Gross margin 45,123 46,534 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 25,999 20,223 Research and development 18,039 15,869 Total operating expenses 44,038 36,092 Income from operations 1,085 10,442 Other income (expense), net 2,724 1,950 Income before income taxes 3,809 12,392 Less: Provision for income taxes 1,194 1,141 Consolidated net income 2,615 11,251 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 11 7 Net income attributable to Vicor Corporation $ 2,604 $ 11,244 Net income per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.25 Shares outstanding: Basic 44,516 44,162 Diluted 45,031 44,907



