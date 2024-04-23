Submit Release
CN Declares Second-Quarter 2024 Dividend

MONTREAL, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a second-quarter 2024 dividend on the Company’s common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of eighty-four and a half cents (C$0.8450) per common share will be paid on June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2024.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN's network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,800 mile rail network. CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

