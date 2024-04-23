Driving School in Arizona Offers Special Training for Teens with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD and Anxiety

DrivingMBA Simulator

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research shows that drivers with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are 62% more likely to be in a vehicle collision in the first month after receiving their license and 37% more likely to experience a crash during the first four years of having their license, regardless of age.That’s why DrivingMBA , with locations in Scottsdale and Glendale, created a specialized program that caters to new drivers living with learning challenges of all types, including attention deficit disorder (ADD), anxiety, autism spectrum disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), bipolar disorder and other challenges.“It may be difficult for students who are neurodivergent to find the right driver’s education program because of the complexity of their learning style,” said Maria Wojtczak, COO at DrivingMBA. “Here we understand people learn differently, and if a school is not properly staffed to match the student to a specially trained instructor who knows how to adapt their approach to meet each student’s individual needs, the education process will not be successful.”For more than 20 years, DrivingMBA has employed a team of experienced instructors who understand how exceptional students learn and process information. The company provides a safe and nurturing place for students to experiment with driving in a virtual environment before they hit the road. Specialists provide feedback on each student’s progress and what it takes to get them road-ready.“Safe driving is an important life skill to master, and if not done properly it can have devastating consequences,” said Wojtczak. “In our experience, people on the spectrum or with other learning disorders have challenges with executive function, motor coordination, become easily distracted, experience communication issues and have slower reaction times, so we begin the process with an assessment on our driving simulator to gauge a student’s readiness before there is any risk of injury on the actual road.”DrivingMBA has developed science-based, educational models to customize programs for exceptional learners. The adaptive driver training program has been specifically modified and begins with a single one-on-one lesson with a company specialist. The expert provides a thorough and honest assessment of the student’s driving ability, determines if the timing for driver training is appropriate and provides feedback to ensure the necessary support system is in place to meet the student’s needs.“Often, parents of adolescents with ADHD and other co-morbidities such as Anxiety, OCD, or panic disorder, find it very difficult to work with their student in developing the skills and the behaviors necessary to become safe and responsible drivers,” Wojtczak concluded. “That is a big reason why our company exists. With more than two decades of experience, we have worked with all types of students and understand what it takes to educate safe and successful drivers.”DrivingMBA was established in 2003 to address the alarming increase in the number of teen injuries and deaths as a result of vehicle crashes in the state of Arizona. Initially intended to serve as a supplement to general driver’s education classes, DrivingMBA has grown to become the premier driver’s education curriculum in the state. DrivingMBA provides classroom and on-road instruction, integrated with advanced technology simulation training labs – a feature that distinguishesDrivingMBA from traditional driving schools. Programs at DrivingMBA include Rules of the Road prep courses, online coaching courses for parents, defensive driving, adult driver training and senior driver assessments, and corporate fleet driving programs. DrivingMBA also specializes in exceptional learning programs for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, ADD, anxiety, bipolar disorder and other challenges. DrivingMBA is a locally owned business based in Scottsdale and Glendale, Arizona. www.drivingmba.com

